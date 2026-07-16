Former LSU Star Set to Make MLB Debut With Athletics

Former Louisiana State University (LSU) star infielder Tommy White is set to make his MLB debut this weekend. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Athletics will select White’s contract for Friday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals.

That’s not the only roster news regarding the Athletics. The Sacramento-based club made a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday, according to their MLB.com transactions tracker. Here are all of the moves the team made Wednesday:

DFA RHP Aaron Civale

Activate 3B Donovan Walton

Recall LHP Brady Basso from Triple-A Las Vegas

Select contract of RHP Yunior Tur from Triple-A Las Vegas

Option RHP Masson Barnett to Triple-A Las Vegas

Option C Brian Serven to Triple-A Las Vegas

Former LSU Star Tommy White Set to Make MLB Debut With Athletics

The Athletics drafted White in the second round (No. 40 overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of LSU.

White transferred to LSU, one of the top baseball schools in the nation, after an outstanding freshman season with North Carolina State in which he slashed .362/.425/.757 with 27 home runs, 12 doubles and 74 RBI over 55 games.

White continues to dominate at the plate upon joining LSU. In his first season at the school, White hit .374/.432/.725 with 24 home runs, 24 doubles and 105 RBI across 66 games. He had an outstanding junior season as well, slashing .330/.401/.638 with 24 home runs, 12 doubles and 70 RBI.

It took the former LSU star a while to find his groove at the plate after being drafted by the Athletics, highlighting the vast difference between collegiate baseball and even the lowest level of the minor leagues.

White played in 25 games for the Athletics’ Single-A affiliate in 2024 and hit just .224/.303/.299. In 93 games between High-A and Double-A last season, the infielder slashed .275/.334/.439 with 12 home runs, 23 doubles and 51 RBI.

After a strong posting an .840 OPS in the Arizona Fall League, White has taken his game to the next level this season, slashing .303/.353/.465 with 10 home runs, 17 doubles, two triples and 64 RBI over 76 games between Triple-A and Double-A.

White, a right-handed hitter, has also absolutely dominated against southpaws this season, with a .376/.438/.576 slash line.

White can play first and third base. In the minors, the LSU product has logged 1,246 2/3 innings at third and 212 innings at first. With star first baseman Nick Kurtz on the injured list, the Athletics may give White plenty of reps at first base until Kurtz returns.

At the very least, White should be in the lineup regularly when facing lefties. For now, it appears that the Athletics will keep rolling with rookie Joshua Koroda-Grauer at third base. In 12 games since making his MLB debut, Koroda-Grauer has hit an outstanding .422/.435/.533 with five doubles in 46 plate appearances.

If Koroda-Grauer continues to impress, and White has a strong start to his rookie season, then White could end up serving as the Athletic’s primary designated hitter after Kurts is reinstated from the IL.