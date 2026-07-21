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Athletics Announce Emergency Joshua Kuroda-Grauer News

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Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
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The Athletics' Joshua Kuroda-Grauer was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday after undergoing emergency surgery for a ruptured testicle.

Ahead of the Athletics’ matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, the team made a sudden roster move involving its No. 8 prospect, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer.

Kuroda-Grauer, 23, underwent emergency surgery to address a ruptured testicle, according to MLB.com. The third baseman suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Monday’s win over the Diamondbacks.

“Kuroda-Grauer was injured last night after fouling off a pitch in the fifth inning,” the source added. “He underwent emergency surgery to repair a ruptured testicle last night at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix and is resting comfortably.”

He was replaced by third baseman Donovan Walton.

In a corresponding move, the A’s recalled right-handed pitcher Hayden Juenger and infielder Max Muncy from Triple-A Las Vegas, MLB.com added.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Athletics Announce Emergency Joshua Kuroda-Grauer News

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