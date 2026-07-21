Athletics Announce Emergency Joshua Kuroda-Grauer News

Ahead of the Athletics’ matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, the team made a sudden roster move involving its No. 8 prospect, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer.

Kuroda-Grauer, 23, underwent emergency surgery to address a ruptured testicle, according to MLB.com. The third baseman suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Monday’s win over the Diamondbacks.

“Kuroda-Grauer was injured last night after fouling off a pitch in the fifth inning,” the source added. “He underwent emergency surgery to repair a ruptured testicle last night at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix and is resting comfortably.”

He was replaced by third baseman Donovan Walton.

In a corresponding move, the A’s recalled right-handed pitcher Hayden Juenger and infielder Max Muncy from Triple-A Las Vegas, MLB.com added.