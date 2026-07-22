Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Suffers Ruptured Testicle: When Will He Return?

The Oakland Athletics have a player who suffered an unfortunate injury. Rookie Joshua Kuroda-Grauer suffered a ruptured testicle during Monday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During the Monday night MLB game, Kuroda-Grauer fouled a ball off his nether region. The incident happened in the fifth inning. Kuroda-Grauer underwent emergency surgery last night to repair a ruptured testicle that happened as a result.

He is reportedly resting comfortably after undergoing the surgery.

Athletics Put Joshua Kuroda-Grauer on IL

Earlier on Tuesday, the Athletics made several roster moves. One of those moves involved Kuroda-Grauer.

Kuroda-Grauer was put on the 10-day IL following his emergency surgery.

What is a Ruptured Testicle? How Long is the Recovery Time?

A ruptured testicle is an injury that no one wants.

Here is what the Cleveland Clinic has to say about the injury.

“A ruptured testicle is a medical emergency that happens when the membrane around your testicle breaks,” the website states. “It can occur after blunt force to your scrotum or a penetrating injury. It often requires surgical repair. Sometimes, a healthcare provider may need to remove your testicle. You can still have biological children with only one healthy testicle.”

Because Kuroda-Grauer had surgery, we know that there was a severe issue. The Cleveland Clinic lists the reasons that a patient would need to undergo surgery for a ruptured testicle.

“Most cases of testicular rupture require surgery to:

Control bleeding

Repair tears to your tunica albuginea

Remove tissue that treatment can’t fix”

As far as the recovery time goes, Kuroda-Grauer will need more than 10 days.

“It can take several weeks to a couple of months to recover from a testicular rupture,” the website says. “After surgery, your incisions will ooze fluid for a few days, and you’ll have swelling in the area. You’ll likely have mild to moderate pain for several days after the procedure. Pain medications can help. Your stitches should dissolve in two to three weeks. Swelling usually goes away after a few weeks.”

Kuroda-Grauer’s Season