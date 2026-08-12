Athletics Provide Telling Nick Kurtz Injury Update: Report

The Athletics are 13.5 games out of the division lead in the AL West and 13 games out of a Wild Card spot. With a quarter of the season remaining, it’s looking less likely that the Athletics will be playing postseason baseball come October.

The A’s have also been without first baseman Nick Kurtz after the 23-year-old re-aggravated the right capsule sprain and chronic volar plate tear in his thumb. He was placed on the injured list on Aug. 4 after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to address the issue, says MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos.

After further evaluation, it appears that we have seen the last of Kurtz in 2026, Gallegos further reported.

“It’s looking unlikely for Nick Kurtz to return this season. His PRP injection on Aug. 4 went well, but he has to be in a brace for four weeks after that,” Gallegos wrote on Tuesday night.

“Four weeks of no mobility,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “You probably can do the timeline and think through the scenarios in front of us for Nick.”

More Information on Nick Kurtz’s Injury

It’s unclear when the initial injury to the right hand of Nick Kurtz occurred. The “first sign” of the setback took place on June 28 when he was scratched from the lineup in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Kurtz pinch-hit in the contest, says Martin Gallegos.

After continuing to play with the injury, Nick Kurtz would first land on the injured list on July 11, missing 10 games. He would then return on July 25.

While still playing with the injury after returning, Kurtz would then add on to the right thumb capsule sprain by tearing the MCP joint in the same finger.

His production took a plummet, batting .114/.204/.250 with two home runs and five RBI in July. This led to the A’s placing Kurtz back on the injured list on Aug. 4.

If the reports are true, it would put an end to his first All-Star season in 2026. He will finish the campaign hitting .256/.396/.483 with 21 home runs, 69 RBI, and seven stolen bases.

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Jeff McNeil to Replace Nick Kurtz at First Base Moving Forward

With Nick Kurtz more than likely missing the rest of the 2026 season, the A’s will rely on Jeff McNeil at first base.

McNeil, 34, is in his first season with the A’s after spending eight with the New York Mets. The veteran has served as a utility player for the A’s this season, taking on roles at both second base and the outfield as well.

In 105 games, McNeil is hitting .255/.312/.331 with four home runs, 36 RBI, and six stolen bases. Both productive and impressive as he was with the Mets.

After the All-Star Break, the Athletics have seemed to get only bad news. From Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers being out with season-ending injures to a 6-18 record following the break.