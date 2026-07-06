Athletics Release 5-Year MLB Player After Marlins Game

The Athletics recently faced the Miami Marlins in a weekend series. They were swept and will get an off day on Monday, but the A’s are set to play the Detroit Tigers next week.

During the Marlins series, which, as always, when the games are in West Sacramento, the Athletics had a hard time getting consistent outs. The A’s are 19-28 at home this season.

They also happened to make a notable roster move while playing the Marlins.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Make Roster Decision on Recently Cut MLB Pitcher During Mets Series

Athletics Release Michael Kelly

Per MLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Athletics released Michael Kelly on Sunday, July 5, after their series with the Marlins.

Michael Kelly has pitched in parts of 5 MLB seasons and has spent the last three seasons within the Athletics pitching staff. After being DFA’d last week, Kelly was not claimed off waivers, and the A’s eventually cut ties with him altogether.

This year, while working 5.0 innings, Michael Kelly surrendered nine earned runs. He gave up 12 hits, one home run, and walked six batters in that span. He had been a serviceable reliever for the Athletics in both 2024 and 2025, but the 33-year-old right-hander will be in search of a new MLB organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Release 7-Year MLB Player During Mariners Series

Michael Kelly’s MLB Career

Aside from the Athletics, Michael Kelly has played with two other teams (Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians).

Over 96.2 total innings pitched over five seasons, Kelly holds an ERA of 3.72 with 77 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.366.

In 39.2 innings last season with the Athletics, Kelly posted an ERA of 3.18, and held a 2.59 earned run average across 31+ innings in 2024. He’s a good candidate to land on a minor league deal somewhere else, if his health is not a concern.

FantasyPros.com wrote (about why Michael Kelly was DFA’d a week ago):

“Kelly was removed from the club’s 40-man roster on Monday to make room for infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, who required a 40-man spot to make his MLB debut on Monday. Kelly was touched up for a 16.20 ERA in five outings this season.”

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Interesting Roster Move During Padres Series