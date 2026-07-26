Shea Langeliers Injury News Impact on Yankees, Red Sox Plans

The Oakland Athletics were dealt another blow this morning with the news of Shea Langeliers‘ injury.

Hot off the presses this morning, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed the All-Star catcher’s status for the near future.

“New at ESPN: All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers has a torn meniscus in his knee and could miss the remainder of the year, taking him off the trade market and dealing another blow to an A’s season gone wrong,” Passan wrote in a social media post.

Shea Langeliers Suffers Torn Meniscus

Passan reported more information via an article on ESPN.

“Shea Langeliers could miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a torn meniscus in his knee, sources told ESPN,” Passan reports. “Another blow to a team already ravaged by injuries. Langeliers, 28, suffered the injury on the basepaths and will decide whether to undergo surgery to repair the tear.”

“If he does so as expected, he would be sidelined through the end of the year.”

This year, Langeliers has recorded 23 home runs and 51 RBIs in 93 games.

The Oakland Athletics and the MLB Trade Deadline

Shortly following this report from Passan, the Athletics announced a roster move involving Langeliers.

The Athletics put Langeliers on the 10-day IL and recalled catcher Brian Serven.

Oakland has a few trade chips remaining following the injury to Langeliers. The Athletics are in need of pitchers and will need to look to trade other assets in the wake of this injury.

Trade Deadline Plans For Teams Seeking Catchers

One of the biggest ripple effects of this injury is how it changes the trade market just over a week until the August 3rd MLB Trade deadline.

Many teams are potentially looking at adding a catcher at the deadline. The Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and the Tampa Bay Rays are just a handful of teams looking at upgrading their catcher positions.

This will certainly increase the attention and drive up the price of Ryan Jeffers, Hunter Goodman, and others (Tyler Stephenson).

Langeliers was only going to be moved for the right price. However, this now will put pressure on teams who need a catcher to look elsewhere for an upgrade. Jeffers appears to be a leading candidate to be traded to the Yankees.

That could all change, and the Red Sox, White Sox, or Rays could push all of their chips in to acquire Jeffers.

This could also make trading Goodman more appealing for the Colorado Rockies. With one less trade target on the market, it could make some teams who have extra MLB-calibre catchers rethink their stance on a trade.

One way or another, this injury puts a wrinkle in the trade plans of some teams, while dampening the Athletics’ chances at making it to the playoffs.

It will certainly be an interesting eight days in the MLB.