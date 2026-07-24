Former Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Cut By Current MLB Team

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Braves will look to keep their momentum after winning three out of four games against the San Diego Padres (at Truist Park).

Former Braves 1st-Round Pick Cut By Current MLB Team

Also on Friday, news came out that a former Braves player had been designated for assignment.

@ReviewngTheBrew wrote: “David Hamilton has been reinstated from the 10-day IL. Braden Shewmake has been designated for assignment to make room on the active roster. The move opens up a 40-man roster spot just 10 days before the midseason trade deadline.”

Shewmake had been traded to the Brewers (via the Houston Astros) earlier this season.

He appeared in four games for Milwaukee.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@MatthewMKE98: “How will you remember the Brewer Legend Braden Shewmake era in Milwaukee?”

@MKEMatt13: “Bummer because he filled in well but was bound to happen when Hamilton returned from his brief absence. Would love him to stay in the org but wouldn’t be surprised iv he gets claimed.”

@JordonLaw_PxP: “No real surprise here. Tough break for Shewmake but there simply isn’t room for him on this roster. Could he have been used as part of a trade? Potentially, but oh well”

@smackalalala: “Damn, poor Shewmake. 😞 But yay, Ham’s back!”

@KHRlSMIDDLET0N: “NOOOOOOOOO”

Looking At Shewmake

Shewmake was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Braves.

That said, he only appeared in two games for the franchise.

Following Atlanta, the 28-year-old had stops with the Chicago White Sox, Astros and Brewers.

Over 65 career games, he is batting .259 with 22 hits, three home runs, 10 RBIs, 12 runs and one stolen base.