5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Goes Unclaimed On Waivers

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves are playing the final game of their series with the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

They are looking to win the series (as the two teams are tied up at 1-1).

5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Goes Unclaimed

Recently, former Braves player Chadwick Tromp was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles.

It’s now been announced that Tromp has gone unclaimed (and has been outrighted to Triple-A).

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Baltimore Orioles sent C Chadwick Tromp outright to Norfolk Tides.”

Tromp had started out this season with the Braves (before joining the Orioles).

He is batting .250 with seven hits, four RBIs and two runs in 13 games.

Looking At Tromp’s Career

Tromp (who is 31) is in the middle of his seventh MLB season.

He has spent part of five seasons with the Braves.

In addition to Baltimore and Atlanta, Tromp has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants.

Tromp’s play in Triple-A (or injuries on the Orioles) will likely determine if he gets another chance in the MLB this season.

There is also the chance that he gets traded (or released) later in the year.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 53-38 record in 91 games.

They will visit the Cardinals on Friday night in St. Louis.

Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are the last-place team in the American League East with a 42-51 record in 93 games.

They are finishing a series with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.