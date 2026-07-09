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5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Goes Unclaimed On Waivers

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ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 23: Chadwick Tromp #48 speaks with A.J. Minter #33 of the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Truist Park on April 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves are playing the final game of their series with the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

They are looking to win the series (as the two teams are tied up at 1-1).

5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Goes Unclaimed

GettyChadwick Tromp #41 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Recently, former Braves player Chadwick Tromp was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles.

It’s now been announced that Tromp has gone unclaimed (and has been outrighted to Triple-A).

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Baltimore Orioles sent C Chadwick Tromp outright to Norfolk Tides.”

GettyChadwick Tromp of the Atlanta Braves hits a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Tromp had started out this season with the Braves (before joining the Orioles).

He is batting .250 with seven hits, four RBIs and two runs in 13 games.

Looking At Tromp’s Career

GettyChadwick Tromp #41 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after driving in a run with a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 27, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tromp (who is 31) is in the middle of his seventh MLB season.

He has spent part of five seasons with the Braves.

In addition to Baltimore and Atlanta, Tromp has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants.

GettyChadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 after a walk off single to end the game in the eleventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tromp’s play in Triple-A (or injuries on the Orioles) will likely determine if he gets another chance in the MLB this season.

There is also the chance that he gets traded (or released) later in the year.

Braves Right Now

GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 09: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 9, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 53-38 record in 91 games.

They will visit the Cardinals on Friday night in St. Louis.

Orioles Right Now

GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 07, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Orioles are the last-place team in the American League East with a 42-51 record in 93 games.

They are finishing a series with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Goes Unclaimed On Waivers

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