Recent Atlanta Braves Player And 6-Year MLB Veteran Retires

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

The teams have split the first two games.

Recent Atlanta Braves Player Retires

Before Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that a recent Braves player has retired from baseball.

Passan wrote: “Veteran reliever Nick Anderson, who has pitched well at Triple-A for the A’s, has retired, according to his agent, Matt Gaeta. Anderson, 35, submitted the paperwork yesterday. Anderson was a first-team All-MLB reliever In 2020 and threw 173 innings over six big league seasons.”

Anderson did not appear in an MLB game this season.

He had gone 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 15 Triple-A games.

Anderson’s MLB Career

Anderson was picked in the 32nd round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2020, Anderson went 2-1 with an 0.55 ERA in 19 games for Tampa Bay.

Anderson spent the 2023 season with the Braves, going 4-0 with a 3.06 ERA in 35 games.

The 35-year-old spent his final two seasons (in 2024 and 2025) with the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies.

Over 177 career games, Anderson went 14-7 with a 3.43 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@FishOnFirst: “Nick Anderson broke through to the majors with the Marlins. Immediate strikeout machine as a rookie in 2019, boosting his stock high enough to help them acquire Jesús Sánchez at the trade deadline that year.”

@SleeperBraves: “Congratulations on retirement Nick!”

@BeaneaterB: “2023 Braves legend.”

@RandylandSZN: “Unbelievably good reliever it sucks a lot of people only remember him for the 2020 playoffs”

@realmnsportsfan: “Brainerd’s own Nick Anderson, who I had some good times with at SCSU way back when, is retiring from Major League Baseball. Great pitcher, better dude.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Sunday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 36-17 record in 53 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.