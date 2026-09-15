Atlanta Braves Acquire 29-Year-Old Amid Chicago Cubs Series

The Atlanta Braves lost 8-3 to the Chicago Cubs in the series opener of a three-game set at Wrigley Field on Monday. Game 2 of the series is slated to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Braves announced they claimed a three-year Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Atlanta Braves Claim 29-Year-Old Pitcher Off Waivers From Tampa Bay Rays Amid Cubs Series

The Braves claimed 29-year-old right-hander Michael Grove off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced. Atlanta optioned Grove to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves wrote on X: The #Braves today also claimed RHP Michael Grove off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Rays designated Grove for assignment on Saturday.

The right-hander allowed five runs (four earned) in seven innings across three appearances with Tampa Bay this season. He posted a 3.55 ERA over 33 innings for Triple-A Durham this year.

More About Michael Grove

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Grove in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of West Virginia University.

Grove posted a 5.48 ERA over 149 1/3 innings with Los Angeles from 2022 to 2024. He won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2024.

Grove spent the entire 2025 season on the IL after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

The Dodgers sent Grove outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City following the 2025 season. He elected free agency and signed with the Rays in April. He has spent much of this season on rehab assignments to recover from his shoulder surgery.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 88-63 record.

They hold a 4 1/2 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta lost four of its last 10 games.

If the season ended today, the Braves would host the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round.