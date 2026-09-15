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Atlanta Braves Acquire 29-Year-Old Amid Chicago Cubs Series

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves lost 8-3 to the Chicago Cubs in the series opener of a three-game set at Wrigley Field on Monday. Game 2 of the series is slated to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Braves announced they claimed a three-year Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Atlanta Braves Claim 29-Year-Old Pitcher Off Waivers From Tampa Bay Rays Amid Cubs Series

Los Angeles Dodgers v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 10: Michael Grove #78 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field on April 10, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Dodgers 3-2. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Braves claimed 29-year-old right-hander Michael Grove off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced. Atlanta optioned Grove to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves wrote on X: The #Braves today also claimed RHP Michael Grove off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Rays designated Grove for assignment on Saturday.

The right-hander allowed five runs (four earned) in seven innings across three appearances with Tampa Bay this season. He posted a 3.55 ERA over 33 innings for Triple-A Durham this year.

More About Michael Grove

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 30: Relief pitcher Michael Grove #78 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Grove in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of West Virginia University.

Grove posted a 5.48 ERA over 149 1/3 innings with Los Angeles from 2022 to 2024. He won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2024.

2024 Seoul Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettySEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – MARCH 21: Michael Grove #78 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws in the 3rd inning during the 2024 Seoul Series game between San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers at Gocheok Sky Dome on March 21, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Grove spent the entire 2025 season on the IL after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

The Dodgers sent Grove outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City following the 2025 season. He elected free agency and signed with the Rays in April. He has spent much of this season on rehab assignments to recover from his shoulder surgery.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his walk-off double with teammates during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 88-63 record.

They hold a 4 1/2 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 14: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves flips the ball to second base against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Atlanta lost four of its last 10 games.

If the season ended today, the Braves would host the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Acquire 29-Year-Old Amid Chicago Cubs Series

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