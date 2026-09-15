Atlanta Braves Acquire 29-Year-Old Amid Chicago Cubs Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves lost 8-3 to the Chicago Cubs in the series opener of a three-game set at Wrigley Field on Monday. Game 2 of the series is slated to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
The Rays designated Grove for assignment on Saturday.
The right-hander allowed five runs (four earned) in seven innings across three appearances with Tampa Bay this season. He posted a 3.55 ERA over 33 innings for Triple-A Durham this year.
More About Michael Grove
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Grove in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of West Virginia University.
Grove posted a 5.48 ERA over 149 1/3 innings with Los Angeles from 2022 to 2024. He won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2024.
Grove spent the entire 2025 season on the IL after undergoing right shoulder surgery.
The Dodgers sent Grove outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City following the 2025 season. He elected free agency and signed with the Rays in April. He has spent much of this season on rehab assignments to recover from his shoulder surgery.
Atlanta Braves Right Now
The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 88-63 record.
They hold a 4 1/2 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.
Atlanta lost four of its last 10 games.
If the season ended today, the Braves would host the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves announced they acquired a 29-year-old player during their current series against the Chicago Cubs.
Atlanta Braves Acquire 29-Year-Old Amid Chicago Cubs Series