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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change During Mets Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 3-2 loss on Wednesday afternoon.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (who batted 1st) finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves takes the field prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on May 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Wednesday’s second game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 07/29 Game 2 1. Drake Baldwin C 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. DH 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Ozzie Albies 2B 6. Mauricio Dubon LF 7. Mike Yastrzemski RF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Jim Jarvis SS”

Acuña Jr. has been moved down to the 2nd spot in the order (and is the DH) for Wednesday night’s showdown.

The former MVP recently returned from injury on Monday.

He is in the middle of his 9th MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after stealing second base against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Truist Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@scottcoleman55: “Drake leading off. Feels like this is the best lineup structure at the moment”

@b_outliers: “Looks like they’re trying Acuña batting 2nd between Baldwin and Olson Riley batting 8th”

@SportsTalkATL: “Braves switching things up. Baldwin back in the leadoff spot with Acuña batting second. Riley all the way down to eight. Cannot say that is not deserved”

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 celebrates after a 7-1 victory with Will Smith #5 and Jesse Chavez #60 of the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on July 5, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@ChoppinBravos: “Hats off to Walt. This is the correct current lineup for RHP”

@BraveYardShift: “Acuña at DH for game 2 today #Braves”

@RileyDaGoat_: “Wow Walt actually flipped the two. It looks way better but we need Ronald to not ground into DPs like Drake does”

Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. 

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 62-45 record in 107 games.

They will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change During Mets Series

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