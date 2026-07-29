Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change During Mets Series

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 3-2 loss on Wednesday afternoon.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (who batted 1st) finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change

For Wednesday’s second game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 07/29 Game 2 1. Drake Baldwin C 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. DH 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Ozzie Albies 2B 6. Mauricio Dubon LF 7. Mike Yastrzemski RF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Jim Jarvis SS”

Acuña Jr. has been moved down to the 2nd spot in the order (and is the DH) for Wednesday night’s showdown.

The former MVP recently returned from injury on Monday.

He is in the middle of his 9th MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@scottcoleman55: “Drake leading off. Feels like this is the best lineup structure at the moment”

@b_outliers: “Looks like they’re trying Acuña batting 2nd between Baldwin and Olson Riley batting 8th”

@SportsTalkATL: “Braves switching things up. Baldwin back in the leadoff spot with Acuña batting second. Riley all the way down to eight. Cannot say that is not deserved”

@ChoppinBravos: “Hats off to Walt. This is the correct current lineup for RHP”

@BraveYardShift: “Acuña at DH for game 2 today #Braves”

@RileyDaGoat_: “Wow Walt actually flipped the two. It looks way better but we need Ronald to not ground into DPs like Drake does”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 62-45 record in 107 games.

They will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Thursday.