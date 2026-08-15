Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change After 3-Strikeout Performance

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 2-0 loss on Friday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (who batted 2nd) finished with three strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 08/15 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 2. Drake Baldwin DH 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Ozzie Albies 2B 5. Michael Harris II CF 6. Mauricio Dubon SS 7. Lane Thomas LF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Sean Murphy C”

Despite his three strikeouts on Friday, Acuña Jr. has been moved up to the leadoff spot in Saturday’s order.

He comes into the night batting .240 with 63 hits, 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, 42 runs and 15 stolen bases in 70 games.

The former MVP is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Saturday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 73-49 record in 122 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-22 in 63 games at home).

Following two more games with the Diamondbacks, the Braves will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field.

So far, the Braves have looked like a legitimate contender to win the 2026 World Series title.

They are coming off a year where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Looking At The D-Backs Right Now

As for the Diamondbacks, they are the third-place team in the National League West with a 65-58 record in 123 games.

They have gone 29-31 in 60 games on the road away from Phoenix.