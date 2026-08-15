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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change After 3-Strikeout Performance

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 08: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 2-0 loss on Friday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (who batted 2nd) finished with three strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game One of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 08/15 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 2. Drake Baldwin DH 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Ozzie Albies 2B 5. Michael Harris II CF 6. Mauricio Dubon SS 7. Lane Thomas LF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Sean Murphy C”

Despite his three strikeouts on Friday, Acuña Jr. has been moved up to the leadoff spot in Saturday’s order.

He comes into the night batting .240 with 63 hits, 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, 42 runs and 15 stolen bases in 70 games.

The former MVP is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hits a home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Braves come into Saturday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 73-49 record in 122 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-22 in 63 games at home).

Following two more games with the Diamondbacks, the Braves will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field.

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves lunges for a fly ball in the seventh inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

So far, the Braves have looked like a legitimate contender to win the 2026 World Series title.

They are coming off a year where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Looking At The D-Backs Right Now

GettyGeraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bunts for a single in the eighth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As for the Diamondbacks, they are the third-place team in the National League West with a 65-58 record in 123 games.

They have gone 29-31 in 60 games on the road away from Phoenix.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change After 3-Strikeout Performance

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