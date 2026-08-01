Atlanta Braves Add 6-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Game

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 6-2 on Friday.

Atlanta Braves Add 6-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Braves announced that they had called up James Karinchak.

Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan wrote: “The Braves recalled RHP James Karinchak to Atlanta and designated RHP Elieser Hernández for assignment.”

Karinchak is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has gone 0-0 with a 1.86 ERA in nine games this year.

The 30-year-old most recently pitched for the Braves on July 9.

Looking At Karinchak

Karinchak was picked in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Over 183 career games, Karinchak has gone 12-11 with a 3.03 ERA.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Saturday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 65-45 record in 110 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-20 in 54 games at home).

After two more games with the Nationals, the Braves will remain in Atlanta to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Nationals are currently the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 55-56 record in 111 games.

After the Braves, they will remain on the road to visit Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.