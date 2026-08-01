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Atlanta Braves Add 6-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Game

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 08: Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Braves defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4 in 11 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 6-2 on Friday.

Atlanta Braves Add 6-Year MLB Player

GettyJames Karinchak #00 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants during the continuation of a game from June 16, at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Braves announced that they had called up James Karinchak.

Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan wrote: “The Braves recalled RHP James Karinchak to Atlanta and designated RHP Elieser Hernández for assignment.”

Karinchak is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has gone 0-0 with a 1.86 ERA in nine games this year.

The 30-year-old most recently pitched for the Braves on July 9.

Looking At Karinchak

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: James Karinchak #00 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Petco Park on June 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Karinchak was picked in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Over 183 career games, Karinchak has gone 12-11 with a 3.03 ERA.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds second base on the way to score on a three-run homer hit by Michael Harris II #23 in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into Saturday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 65-45 record in 110 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-20 in 54 games at home).

After two more games with the Nationals, the Braves will remain in Atlanta to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

GettyAndrés Chaparro #87 of the Washington Nationals reacts after hitting a solo homer in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On the other side of the series, the Nationals are currently the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 55-56 record in 111 games.

After the Braves, they will remain on the road to visit Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Add 6-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Game

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