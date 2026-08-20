Braves Face AJ Smith-Shawver Concern After Twins Loss

The Atlanta Braves fell 6-4 to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, and right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver struggled again in his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Atlanta’s decision to recall Smith-Shawver earlier this week signaled the Braves may lean on a six-man rotation going forward. So far, the results haven’t matched the extra length they hoped to gain from it.

Smith-Shawver Struggles Continue for the Braves

Smith-Shawver worked 4.1 innings against Minnesota, allowing four runs while striking out three and walking three. He threw 75 pitches total, leaning heavily on his splitter, which accounted for 31 of them. The pitch generated real swings and misses early, including a memorable whiff from Twins shortstop Royce Lewis.

The results didn’t match the swing-and-miss stuff, though. Smith-Shawver’s outing began to unravel in the third inning when he walked catcher Victor Caratini with one out. Kaelen Culpepper followed with a bloop single, and Luke Keaschall added a bunt single that just cleared Smith-Shawver’s head, loading the bases.

Byron Buxton grounded to short on the next pitch, but Keaschall beat the throw to second, scoring a run on the fielder’s choice. Matt Olson turned a smooth double play to end the inning and limit further damage.

The fifth inning proved costly as well. With the bases loaded, Smith-Shawver walked in a run on a slider to left-handed hitter Josh Bell, exiting the game with Atlanta trailing 2-1. Kody Clemens followed with a double off the wall that scored two more runs, pushing Minnesota’s lead to 4-1.

Atlanta’s Offense Couldn’t Support Smith-Shawver

Atlanta had chances early to help its starter but couldn’t cash in. Ronald Acuna grounded out with runners on first and second, and Drake Baldwin struck out to end an inning with two runners in scoring position.

The Braves did put together a three-run sixth inning later in the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. Relievers Victor Mederos and Dylan Lee each allowed an earned run as Minnesota closed out the win.

A Difficult Return From Injury

Smith-Shawver’s return has been rocky through two outings. He last pitched for Atlanta on July 29 against the New York Mets, allowing two runs over 4.1 innings in a game the Braves lost 3-2. That appearance marked his first start back from the elbow surgery that limited most of his 2025 season, and Wednesday’s outing suggests he’s still working his way back to full form.

Final Word for the Braves

AJ Smith-Shawver has shown real swing-and-miss ability in his return from Tommy John surgery, though the results haven’t quite matched it yet. Two outings in, the Braves are still waiting to see the version of him that pitched well before the injury.

Atlanta’s rotation plans will benefit if he finds it soon.

Still finding his footing.