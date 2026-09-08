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Atlanta Braves Quickly Announce Ozzie Albies Change After Hitless Performance

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 18: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves rounds second base after hitting a three-run homer in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on July 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays will open up a series at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a series where they split four games with the Phillies (in Philadelphia).

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 1-0 on Monday.

Ozzie Albies (who batted 3rd) finished with no hits and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Quickly Announce Ozzie Albies Change

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 talks to Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 09/08 1. Michael Harris II CF 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Drake Baldwin DH 5. Mauricio Dubon SS 6. Ozzie Albies 2B 7. Austin Riley 3B 8. Mike Yastrzemski LF 9. Sean Murphy C”

Albies has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order on Tuesday.

He is currently batting .250 with 138 hits, 21 home runs, 68 RBIs, 77 runs and three stolen bases in 144 games.

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The four-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 10th season (all with the Braves).

He helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves throws to second base during the first inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Tuesday:

@braves2928: “I like the changes”

@snelson_2215: “Drake needs an actual day off and Murphy should catch every game possible. It’s not that complicated.”

@CarasikS: “Love them finally switching it up and moving Baldwin to 4th. I didn’t love Baldwin hitting 1st.”

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@calfenn_: “Probably the make or break start for AJ, it wouldn’t be terrible to just transition him to the bullpen as a multi inning arm that throws every two days”

@BryanHarris003: “Riley continuing to bat behind ozzie is a choice.”

@edwardharris251: “Albies should be batting 9th in this lineup. He is beyond terrible against righties and Dubón should be batting lower. Just stick Riley behind Baldwin and hope for the best.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quickly Announce Ozzie Albies Change After Hitless Performance

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