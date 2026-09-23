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Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 19: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves looks on after the second inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves lost by a score of 4-0.

That said, they have already clinched a spot in the MLB playoffs as the winners of the National League East division.

Braves Star Ozzie Albies Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves forces out JJ Bleday #22 of the Cincinnati Reds at second base during the second inning at Truist Park on September 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of their series with the Reds, Ozzie Albies sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Albies wrote: “NL East Champs! Proud of this team and everything we’ve battled through together. We’re not finished yet, let’s keep going! 🏆”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@claudiamcdivitt: “Ozzzieeee we love himmmmmm!!!”

@williamhaw: “I@am so proud of you Braves! Now win the World Series! I believe in you guys!”

@nolanbleiberg: “jobs not finished let’s keep it going🔥”

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

@kcmo1984: “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 you all deserve it ❤️”

@mjsada18: “Yessir Ozzie”

@morethansports__: “Turn me upppppp”

Looking At Ozzie

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Albies is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

He made his fourth All-Star Game this year.

Right now, Albies is batting .241 with 144 hits, 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, 85 runs and four stolen bases in 157 games.

In 2021, he helped the franchise win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Looking At The Braves

GettyJr. Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves have gone 92-65 in 157 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 51-28 in 79 games at home).

Following two more games with the Reds, the Braves will visit the Miami Marlins.

Looking At The Reds

GettyElly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates with Dane Myers #17 after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Reds are the last-place team in the National League Central with a 73-84 record in 157 games.

They have gone 35-41 in 76 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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