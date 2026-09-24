Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Reds Series Finale

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
The Reds won Game 1 of the series 4-0 on Tuesday. The Braves won the second game 302 on Wednesday.
Before Thursday’s game against the Reds, the Braves quietly announced three roster moves.
Atlanta Braves Make 3 Roster Moves Before Reds Series Finale
- Gwinnett Stripers activated RHP Anderson Pilar from the Development List.
- Gwinnett Stripers activated OF Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. from the Development List.
- Gwinnett Stripers activated RHP Brett Sears from the Development List.
With the minor-league season already over, these moves don’t mean much.
The Braves signed Pilar to a minor-league contract on Aug. 13, 2025.
He played in the Marlins and Rockies systems in the past.
Pilar, 28, posted a 3.76 ERA over 69 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.
The right-hander has a career ERA of 3.12 in 502 minor-league innings.
The Braves selected Kilpatrick in the 17th round (No. 515 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the College of Central Florida.
Kilpatrick, 25, has slashed .232/.309/.345 with six home runs and 25 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season.
Throughout his minor-league career, Kilpatrick has hit .233/.320/.326 with 18 home runs, 135 RBI and 143 stolen bases over 467 games.
He has recorded innings at all three outfield positions.
The Braves selected Sears in the seventh round (No. 221 overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Nebraska.
The 26-year-old right-hander posted a 2.90 ERA over 124 1/3 innings in the minors this season. He recorded a 3.65 ERA in 120 2/3 innings last year.
Atlanta Braves Right Now
The Braves have already clinched the NL East title. They are in first place in the division with a 93-65 record.
The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the NL. One more Los Angeles Dodgers win or one more Braves loss will clinch the Dodgers a top-two seed.
Therefore, the Braves will most likely host the last Wild Card team in the NL Wild Card round next week. If the season ended today, Atlanta would play Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.
Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Reds Series Finale