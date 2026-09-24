Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Reds Series Finale

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Reds won Game 1 of the series 4-0 on Tuesday. The Braves won the second game 302 on Wednesday.

Before Thursday’s game against the Reds, the Braves quietly announced three roster moves.

Atlanta Braves Make 3 Roster Moves Before Reds Series Finale

Getty ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

From MiLB.com:

Gwinnett Stripers activated RHP Anderson Pilar from the Development List.

Gwinnett Stripers activated OF Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. from the Development List.

Gwinnett Stripers activated RHP Brett Sears from the Development List.

With the minor-league season already over, these moves don’t mean much.

Getty ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Braves signed Pilar to a minor-league contract on Aug. 13, 2025.

He played in the Marlins and Rockies systems in the past.

Getty NORTH PORT, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Anderson Pilar #63 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a portrait during photo day at CoolToday Park on February 21, 2025 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Pilar, 28, posted a 3.76 ERA over 69 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

The right-hander has a career ERA of 3.12 in 502 minor-league innings.

Getty NORTH PORT, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Anderson Pilar #63 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a portrait during photo day at CoolToday Park on February 21, 2025 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves selected Kilpatrick in the 17th round (No. 515 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the College of Central Florida.

Kilpatrick, 25, has slashed .232/.309/.345 with six home runs and 25 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Throughout his minor-league career, Kilpatrick has hit .233/.320/.326 with 18 home runs, 135 RBI and 143 stolen bases over 467 games.

He has recorded innings at all three outfield positions.

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Braves selected Sears in the seventh round (No. 221 overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Nebraska.

The 26-year-old right-hander posted a 2.90 ERA over 124 1/3 innings in the minors this season. He recorded a 3.65 ERA in 120 2/3 innings last year.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Mauricio Dubon #14, Ozzie Albies #1 and Mike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Buvid/Getty Images)

The Braves have already clinched the NL East title. They are in first place in the division with a 93-65 record.

The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the NL. One more Los Angeles Dodgers win or one more Braves loss will clinch the Dodgers a top-two seed.

Therefore, the Braves will most likely host the last Wild Card team in the NL Wild Card round next week. If the season ended today, Atlanta would play Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.