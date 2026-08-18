Atlanta Braves Announce AJ Smith-Shawver News During Twins Series

The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Twins won Game 1 of the series 4-2 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Braves announced major news involving right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver.

Atlanta Braves Announce Major AJ Smith-Shawver News Before Twins Game

The Atlanta Braves wrote on X: “The #Braves today recalled RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Atlanta and designated RHP Tyler Kinley for assignment.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop wrote on X: “Smith-Shawver now scheduled to start Wednesday”

Left-hander Chris Sale was originally scheduled to start on Wednesday vs. the Twins. Instead, Smith-Shawver will make the start.

The Braves have a makeup game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday before beginning a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Here are the Braves’ starters for the next three days (per Bishop):

Wednesday: AJ Smith-Shawver

Thursday: Grant Holmes

Friday: Chris Sale

Looking at Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver, 23, made his season debut with Atlanta on July 29 after a long IL stint. He allowed just two runs over 4 1/3 innings.

The Braves optioned Smith-Shawver to the minors after the outing. The right-hander has made two starts for the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate this month, allowing just two runs in 11 innings.

The Braves selected Smith-Shawver in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school.

Smith-Shawver made his MLB debut in 20221. He made six appearances in 2023, one in 2024 and four in 2025.

Overall, the right-hander has a career 3.79 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 70 strikeouts over 78 1/3 MLB innings.

Smith-Shawver has made two postseason appearances. In 2023, he allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 3.

In 2024, the right-hander allowed three runs over 1 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres in NLWC Game 1.

Smith-Shawver’s scheduled start against the Twins on Wednesday is slated to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT.