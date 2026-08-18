Atlanta Braves Announce AJ Smith-Shawver News During Twins Series

DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves delivers to home plate in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
The Twins won Game 1 of the series 4-2 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Braves announced major news involving right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver.
Atlanta Braves Announce Major AJ Smith-Shawver News Before Twins Game
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: AJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 29: AJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game one of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on May 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Left-hander Chris Sale was originally scheduled to start on Wednesday vs. the Twins. Instead, Smith-Shawver will make the start.
GettyDENVER, CO – APRIL 29: Starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves delivers to home plate in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Smith-Shawver, 23, made his season debut with Atlanta on July 29 after a long IL stint. He allowed just two runs over 4 1/3 innings.
The Braves optioned Smith-Shawver to the minors after the outing. The right-hander has made two starts for the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate this month, allowing just two runs in 11 innings.
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: AJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Petco Park on October 01, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The Braves selected Smith-Shawver in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school.
Smith-Shawver made his MLB debut in 20221. He made six appearances in 2023, one in 2024 and four in 2025.
Overall, the right-hander has a career 3.79 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 70 strikeouts over 78 1/3 MLB innings.
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: AJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Smith-Shawver has made two postseason appearances. In 2023, he allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 3.
In 2024, the right-hander allowed three runs over 1 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres in NLWC Game 1.
Smith-Shawver’s scheduled start against the Twins on Wednesday is slated to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Atlanta Braves Announce AJ Smith-Shawver News During Twins Series