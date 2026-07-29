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Atlanta Braves Announce Big Roster News During Mets Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will play two games against the New York Mets to finish off their series at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 14-3 loss on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Announce Big Roster News

GettyAJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves looks on after allowing a two run home run to Rafael Marchán #13 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the third inning during game one of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on May 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced a roster update.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned RHP AJ Smith-Shawver from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list, and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.”

Smith-Shawver has yet to appear in a game this season.

He is coming off a year where he went 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Mark Bowman: “Smith-Shawver is the 27th man today. This means the Braves wouldn’t need to wait 15 days to recall him after he returns to Triple-A after today’s start.”

@CrosbyBaseball: “He’s officially BACK”

@BravesStash: “I don’t hate this. It allows AJSS to make his start and then go back to AAA until his next start. Which gives us the ability to keep a fresh arm on the staff instead of AJSS.”

GettyAJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on May 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@andrewteg: “Hope he pitches well with the Skubal rumors ramping up…”

John Fricke: “One back, now what move does AA make for a starter before deadline next Monday.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Big Roster News During Mets Series

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