Atlanta Braves Announce Big Roster News During Mets Series

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will play two games against the New York Mets to finish off their series at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 14-3 loss on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Announce Big Roster News

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced a roster update.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned RHP AJ Smith-Shawver from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list, and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.”

Smith-Shawver has yet to appear in a game this season.

He is coming off a year where he went 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Mark Bowman: “Smith-Shawver is the 27th man today. This means the Braves wouldn’t need to wait 15 days to recall him after he returns to Triple-A after today’s start.”

@CrosbyBaseball: “He’s officially BACK”

@BravesStash: “I don’t hate this. It allows AJSS to make his start and then go back to AAA until his next start. Which gives us the ability to keep a fresh arm on the staff instead of AJSS.”

@andrewteg: “Hope he pitches well with the Skubal rumors ramping up…”

John Fricke: “One back, now what move does AA make for a starter before deadline next Monday.”