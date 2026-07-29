On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will play two games against the New York Mets to finish off their series at Citi Field.
They are coming off a 14-3 loss on Monday.
Atlanta Braves Announce Big Roster News
Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced a roster update.
The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned RHP AJ Smith-Shawver from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list, and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.”
Smith-Shawver has yet to appear in a game this season.
He is coming off a year where he went 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts.
Social Media Reacts
Here’s what people were saying about the news:
Mark Bowman: “Smith-Shawver is the 27th man today. This means the Braves wouldn’t need to wait 15 days to recall him after he returns to Triple-A after today’s start.”
@CrosbyBaseball: “He’s officially BACK”
@BravesStash: “I don’t hate this. It allows AJSS to make his start and then go back to AAA until his next start. Which gives us the ability to keep a fresh arm on the staff instead of AJSS.”
@andrewteg: “Hope he pitches well with the Skubal rumors ramping up…”
John Fricke: “One back, now what move does AA make for a starter before deadline next Monday.”
Atlanta Braves Announce Big Roster News During Mets Series