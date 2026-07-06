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Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Mets Game

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WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on September 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 10-9 loss on Sunday.

Drake Baldwin (who led off) finished with two hits (including one home run) and four RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Monday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/6 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS R. López SP”

Baldwin has been moved down to the fourth spot in the order on Monday.

He comes into the night batting .251 with 64 hits, 15 home runs, 43 RBIs, 48 runs and one stolen base in 65 games.

The 2025 National League Rookie of The Year is in the middle of his second MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Monday:

@landonn_13: “Can we rotate DH between Bart and Baldwin? Smith hasn’t been good since his magic April”

@collins_772: “Ain’t gonna lie, pretty interested to see Jarvis play again. Showed a lot of promise last game.”

@MHIIMuse: “I like this lineup, while Acuña is out I like Michael Harris hitting leadoff.”

Braves Right Now

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Eli White #36, Austin Riley #27, Dominic Smith #8, and Ozzie Albies #1 after a grand slam against the New York Mets in the ninth inning at Truist Park on July 5, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into Monday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 52-36 record in 88 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 27-17 in 44 games at home).

Following the Mets, the Braves will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Mets Right Now

GettyAndy Green #70 of the New York Mets high fives Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets celebrates after Vientos’ two run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 37-53 record in 90 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 18-29 in 47 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Mets Game

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