Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Mets Game

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 10-9 loss on Sunday.

Drake Baldwin (who led off) finished with two hits (including one home run) and four RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change

For Monday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/6 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS R. López SP”

Baldwin has been moved down to the fourth spot in the order on Monday.

He comes into the night batting .251 with 64 hits, 15 home runs, 43 RBIs, 48 runs and one stolen base in 65 games.

The 2025 National League Rookie of The Year is in the middle of his second MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Monday:

@landonn_13: “Can we rotate DH between Bart and Baldwin? Smith hasn’t been good since his magic April”

@collins_772: “Ain’t gonna lie, pretty interested to see Jarvis play again. Showed a lot of promise last game.”

@MHIIMuse: “I like this lineup, while Acuña is out I like Michael Harris hitting leadoff.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Monday as the first-place team in the National League East with a 52-36 record in 88 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 27-17 in 44 games at home).

Following the Mets, the Braves will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 37-53 record in 90 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 18-29 in 47 games on the road).