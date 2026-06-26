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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Giants Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after making a play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Braves are coming off a series where they got swept by the San Diego Padres.

Most recently, they lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 5-2.

Ha-Seong Kim had no hits in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ball in the fourth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on June 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/26 M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Baldwin C A. Riley 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS R. López SP”

For Friday’s game, Kim remains the starting shortstop (and batting 9th).

He comes into the series batting .077 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base in 23 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his second season playing for Atlanta.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Giants Series

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