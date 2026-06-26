Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Giants Series

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Braves are coming off a series where they got swept by the San Diego Padres.

Most recently, they lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 5-2.

Ha-Seong Kim had no hits in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/26 M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Baldwin C A. Riley 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS R. López SP”

For Friday’s game, Kim remains the starting shortstop (and batting 9th).

He comes into the series batting .077 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base in 23 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his second season playing for Atlanta.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup: