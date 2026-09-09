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Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez News Before Rays Game

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Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a rough 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener of a three-game set at Truist Park on Tuesday night. The second game of the series is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced news involving right-hander Robert Suarez.

Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Announce Robert Suarez News Before Rays Game

Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 13: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Weiss said that Suarez will throw live batting practice early next week, according to multiple reports.

Via 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley on X: #Braves MGR Walt Weiss said Robert Suarez will throw a live BP early next week. Facing hitters is the last step before a rehab assignment.

Via MLB.com’s Mark Bowman on X: Robert Suarez will throw a live BP early next week. The Braves haven’t said how many rehab appearances he might make. There’s still hope he’ll pitch before the end of the regular season.

Suarez, 35, has been on the IL since late June due to elbow inflammation. Before landing on the IL, the right-hander posted a remarkable 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 26 strikeouts over 32 innings out of the Braves’ bullpen this season.

Looking at Robert Suarez’s Career

Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 05: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves prepares to deliver a pitch during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.

The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023. He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs - Game Three
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 02: Robert Suarez #75 of the San Diego Padres walks off the field in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on October 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.

The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 6: Matt Olson #28, Ronald Acuña Jr. #13, and Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Before the Rays series, the Braves split a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with an 85-60 record. The club has a four-game lead over second-place Philadelphia.

After wrapping up their series against the Rays on Thursday, the Braves will begin a a three-game series against the Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez News Before Rays Game

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