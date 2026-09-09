Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez News Before Rays Game

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a rough 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener of a three-game set at Truist Park on Tuesday night. The second game of the series is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
Before Wednesday’s game, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced news involving right-hander Robert Suarez.
Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Announce Robert Suarez News Before Rays Game
Weiss said that Suarez will throw live batting practice early next week, according to multiple reports.
Via 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley on X: #Braves MGR Walt Weiss said Robert Suarez will throw a live BP early next week. Facing hitters is the last step before a rehab assignment.
Via MLB.com’s Mark Bowman on X: Robert Suarez will throw a live BP early next week. The Braves haven’t said how many rehab appearances he might make. There’s still hope he’ll pitch before the end of the regular season.
Suarez, 35, has been on the IL since late June due to elbow inflammation. Before landing on the IL, the right-hander posted a remarkable 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 26 strikeouts over 32 innings out of the Braves’ bullpen this season.
Looking at Robert Suarez’s Career
Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.
The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023. He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.
Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.
The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.
Atlanta Braves Right Now
The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Before the Rays series, the Braves split a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with an 85-60 record. The club has a four-game lead over second-place Philadelphia.
After wrapping up their series against the Rays on Thursday, the Braves will begin a a three-game series against the Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday.
Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez News Before Rays Game