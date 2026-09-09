Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez News Before Rays Game

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a rough 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener of a three-game set at Truist Park on Tuesday night. The second game of the series is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced news involving right-hander Robert Suarez.

Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Announce Robert Suarez News Before Rays Game

Weiss said that Suarez will throw live batting practice early next week, according to multiple reports.

Via 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley on X: #Braves MGR Walt Weiss said Robert Suarez will throw a live BP early next week. Facing hitters is the last step before a rehab assignment.

Via MLB.com’s Mark Bowman on X: Robert Suarez will throw a live BP early next week. The Braves haven’t said how many rehab appearances he might make. There’s still hope he’ll pitch before the end of the regular season.

Suarez, 35, has been on the IL since late June due to elbow inflammation. Before landing on the IL, the right-hander posted a remarkable 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 26 strikeouts over 32 innings out of the Braves’ bullpen this season.