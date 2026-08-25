Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez Update Before Dodgers Series

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Before Tuesday’s game, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced an update on right-hander Robert Suarez.
Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Announces Robert Suarez News Before Dodgers Series
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 05: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves prepares to deliver a pitch during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)
Suarez, 35, has been on the injured list since June 26 with right forearm tightness.
He has a 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings across 31 appearances this season.
Looking at Robert Suarez’s Career
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 18: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park on April 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)
Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.
The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023.
He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 01: Robert Suarez #75 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on October 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.
The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.
Atlanta Braves Right Now
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Mauricio Dubón #14 after a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
The Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in the Williamsport classic in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Sunday.
The Brewers won the first two games of the three-game series.
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Before the Brewers series, the Braves defeated the Chicago White Sox in a makeup game at Rate Field on Thursday.
The Minnesota Twins swept the Braves in three games at Target Field earlier in the week.
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Sean Murphy #12 after a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Atlanta has lost seven of its last 10 games.
The club is in first place in the National League East with a 76-55 record.
The Braves hold a 3 1/2 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the division standings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez Update Before Dodgers Series