Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez Update Before Dodgers Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced an update on right-hander Robert Suarez.

Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Announces Robert Suarez News Before Dodgers Series

Via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop on X: Walt Weiss says today that Robert Suarez is “still moving slowly” and is “close” to throwing bullpen sessions, and the next step from there will indeed be a rehab assignment

Suarez, 35, has been on the injured list since June 26 with right forearm tightness.

He has a 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings across 31 appearances this season.

Looking at Robert Suarez’s Career

Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.

The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023.

He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.

Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.

The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in the Williamsport classic in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The Brewers won the first two games of the three-game series.

Before the Brewers series, the Braves defeated the Chicago White Sox in a makeup game at Rate Field on Thursday.

The Minnesota Twins swept the Braves in three games at Target Field earlier in the week.

Atlanta has lost seven of its last 10 games.

The club is in first place in the National League East with a 76-55 record.

The Braves hold a 3 1/2 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the division standings.