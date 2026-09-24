Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Reds Series Finale

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was out of Wednesday’s lineup against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. He exited Tuesday’s game against the Reds after fouling a ball off his left leg.

After Acuña left Tuesday’s game, the Braves announced the outfielder suffered a left shin contusion.

The series finale between the Braves and Reds is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Braves announced an update on Acuña.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Update Before Reds Series Finale

The Braves revealed to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman that Acuña will be back in right field for Thursday’s game against the Reds.

On Wednesday, Acuña took batting practice and walked without a limp, per Bowman.

Looking at Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña missed nearly three months this season with a left hamstring strain.

In 104 games this year, the outfielder has slashed .259/.352/.462 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Acuña, 28, made his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2018.

The star outfielder has won an MVP Award, three Silver Slugger Awards and the Rookie of the Year Award. He is a five-time All-Star.

Over his nine-year MLB career, Acuña has posted 30.4 bWAR and a .286/.380/.517 slash line with 206 home runs, 514 RBI and 225 stolen bases.

Unfortunately, Acuña has missed a lot of games during his career due to multiple injuries, including two ACL tears.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves have already clinched the NL East title. They are in first place in the division with a 93-65 record.

The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the NL. One more Los Angeles Dodgers win or one more Braves loss will clinch the Dodgers a top-two seed.

Therefore, the Braves will most likely host the last Wild Card team in the NL Wild Card round next week. If the season ended today, Atlanta would play Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.