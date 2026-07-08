Atlanta Braves Announce Fascinating Roster Move Before Pirates Game

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will be back at PNC Park for the second game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Braves are coming off a 12-4 loss (and are in the middle of a three-game losing skid).

Atlanta Braves Announce Fascinating Roster Move

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced that they had made a roster move.

They wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP Víctor Mederos to Atlanta after optioning LHP Connor Thomas to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game.”

Mederos is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He appeared in one game earlier this year.

Before his time in Atlanta, Mederos had spent the first three years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Over 13 career games, the 25-year-old has gone 0-3 with a 7.90 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the roster move:

@bg_bgech: “The daily posting of call ups and sent downs for pitchers is becoming amusing.”

@Azfj241: “Maybe spend money on quality mlb ready pitchers instead of bus fare to Gwinnett or flying in/out pitchers every damn day”

@Bigb3196: “Keep on doing this to players every day…..this is the most I have ever seen in a season. This is why Braves losing the division lead slowly”

@Nb_6425: “This isn’t a trade. Someone wake AA up”

@CrosbyBaseball: “Went ahead and recorded the show for today without waiting for this transaction, but that’s the exact prediction we made. Fresh bullpen arm, and nothing more TYFYS, Connor”

@kjchamp: “Is our taxi squad bigger now than 2020?”

Braves Right Now