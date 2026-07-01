Braves Quietly Announce Roster Move Involving 4-Year MLB Pitcher During Cardinals Series

The Atlanta Braves made a roster move involving a four-year MLB veteran pitcher during their series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta could get a veteran pitcher back in the bullpen in the near future. The Braves sent left-handed reliever Danny Young on a rehab assignment to the Gwinnett Stripers, which is Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate.

Young has been on rehab assignments with the Columbus Clingstones in Double-A and in the Florida Complex League. The left-hander has yet to appear in an MLB game with the Braves this season.

Young had Tommy John surgery in May of 2025. Due to the injury, the New York Mets non-tendered him, which led to Young inking a deal with the Braves.

The 32-year-old made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners and was claimed off waivers by the Braves that season. He appeared in 8 games with the Braves in 2023 and was dominant as he had a 1.08 ERA.

After the stellar 2023 season, he signed with the Mets for the 2024 season. He became an impact pitcher for the Mets, which led to the team re-signing him for the 2025 season before the injury.

Young is 4-1 with a 4.01 ERA in 63 games in his MLB career.

Braves Need Pitching Help

Atlanta is one of the top teams in the NL and should be active ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

Braves insider Jesus Cano of The Athletic shared Atlanta’s trade deadline plans and believes they will look for some pitching help.

“Starting pitching is a priority. Outside of Chris Sale and Martín Pérez, the rotation hasn’t been able to hold a consistent line over the past month. With Robert Suarez going on the injured list, the bullpen could use an extra arm to fill in that void. In addition, booming infield bat since Austin Riley and Ha-Seong Kim are in the middle of the worst seasons of their careers,” Cano wrote.

With the Braves in their win-now window, Cano believes Atlanta should go all-in and sell their farm.

“Sell the farm. In baseball, no prospect is truly off limits in the right deal, and you’ll always be able to bring in more high-end prospects. The Braves have a deep lineup with core group of Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Riley that they’ve invested so much in financially. With a lockout looming, Anthopoulos should go all-in to bring home another World Series to Atlanta,” Cano added.

Atlanta is 49-33 and atop the NL East.

Atlanta Struggling as of Late

The Braves got out to a hot start, but Atlanta has struggled as of late.

Atlanta is 3-7 in their last 10 and is on their way to losing the series opener against the Cardinals. However, veteran Chris Sale isn’t worried by the stretch.

“This is Major League Baseball,” Sale said. “I don’t know if anyone has gone tip to tip without losing a couple series or going through a 10-, 15-game rough stretch. So you know these things are coming. You obviously don’t know when they are coming. We just need to do our best job to get out of it.”

The Braves are 3.5 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL East.