Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Michael Harris Decision

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will play the first game of their series against the Phillies (in Philadelphia).

The Braves are coming off a 9-0 win on Wednesday.

Michael Harris finished with one walk, one strikeout and one run.

Braves Announce Michael Harris Decision

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 09/04 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 2. Drake Baldwin DH 3. Ozzie Albies 2B 4. Matt Olson 1B 5. Lane Thomas LF 6. Mauricio Dubon CF 7. Sean Murphy C 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Ha-Seong Kim SS”

Harris has been removed from the lineup on Friday.

The 2022 Rookie of The Year is batting .295 with 150 hits, 24 home runs, 80 RBIs, 67 runs and 10 stolen bases in 134 games.

He is in the middle of his 5th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Friday

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@stubbs_car40331: “Michael Harris ok?”

@TheDubiBrother: “Hottest hitter not in the lineup????”

@WereChihuahua: “Mike is sitting!? Tough lefty sure… but.”

@andrewteg: “So it’s a Money Mike big pinch hit kinda night? Cool.”

@BeaneaterB: “No Harris in the biggest game of the year? That’s…interesting.”

@ShortStopBall: “MH2 has 16 plate appearances against Sanchez and has struck out in 10 of them, including 1-5 with 3 Ks this year, so I get it. But also, he’s been your best hitter BY FAR over the last month. Also potentially weakens your defense at either LF or SS.”