Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Bryce Elder Update Before Phillies Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

A victory would give the Braves a sweep (and they would advance to the NLDS to play the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Atlanta Braves Announced Bryce Elder Update

Ahead of their series with the Phillies, the Braves announced the latest update on Bryce Elder.

He has been out since August 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Threw live batting practice on Sept. 28. Being ready for potential NLCS seems possible, but the NLDS seems optimistic. On taxi squad for NL Wild Card Series.”

Before getting hurt, Elder had gone 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA in 26 starts this year.

Looking At Elder

Elder was picked in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five years of his MLB career with the Braves.

In 2023, Elder made the MLB All-Star Game when he went 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA in 31 starts.

Elder also had one start in the MLB playoffs during the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old would be an intriguing addition to the Braves’ playoff roster whenever he is able to return.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of an outstanding 2026 season.

They won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record.

Even more impressive, the Braves are coming off a year where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

@SleeperBraves wrote: “Christopher Sanchez vs Tyler Mahle today in Atlanta. Sanchez career vs the Braves: 0-5, 3.26 ERA, 55 SO, 12 BB, .299 BAA Mahle career vs the Phillies: 2-2, 2.70 ERA, 27 SO, 9 BB, .234 BAA”

Manager Walt Weiss is currently in his first season at the helm.

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.