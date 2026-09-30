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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Bryce Elder Update Before Phillies Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 10: Bryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Georgia.

A victory would give the Braves a sweep (and they would advance to the NLDS to play the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Atlanta Braves Announced Bryce Elder Update

GettyBryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning during the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 25, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ahead of their series with the Phillies, the Braves announced the latest update on Bryce Elder.

He has been out since August 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Threw live batting practice on Sept. 28. Being ready for potential NLCS seems possible, but the NLDS seems optimistic. On taxi squad for NL Wild Card Series.”

Before getting hurt, Elder had gone 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA in 26 starts this year.

Looking At Elder

GettyBryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Elder was picked in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five years of his MLB career with the Braves.

In 2023, Elder made the MLB All-Star Game when he went 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA in 31 starts.

GettyBryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Elder also had one start in the MLB playoffs during the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old would be an intriguing addition to the Braves’ playoff roster whenever he is able to return.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13, Michael Harris II #23, and Mike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are in the middle of an outstanding 2026 season.

They won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record.

Even more impressive, the Braves are coming off a year where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

@SleeperBraves wrote: “Christopher Sanchez vs Tyler Mahle today in Atlanta. Sanchez career vs the Braves: 0-5, 3.26 ERA, 55 SO, 12 BB, .299 BAA Mahle career vs the Phillies: 2-2, 2.70 ERA, 27 SO, 9 BB, .234 BAA”

 

Manager Walt Weiss is currently in his first season at the helm.

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Bryce Elder Update Before Phillies Series

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