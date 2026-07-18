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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Sean Murphy News During Rangers Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 10: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves fields and throws to first during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

They won Friday’s game by a score of 15-1.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Sean Murphy News

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Braves continue to play without one of their most notable players, as Sean Murphy has been out since May 10 with an injury.

Before Saturday’s game, the Braves announced the latest on the 2023 MLB All-Star.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “Sean Murphy is nearing a rehab assignment.”

Murphy has only appeared in four games this season.

He is in the middle of his fourth year playing for the Braves.

MLB.com had written (on June 23): “Will likely be sidelined through the end of July, according to manager Walt Weiss, and may not return until August.”

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on July 12, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri.

Murphy was picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Athletics.

Social Media On Murphy

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves at bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

@allthingsthru88: “Need Murphy to come back strong and ship him off somewhere in trade”

@ChoppinBravos: “They said that about Murphy like 2 weeks ago lol I wonder what the deal is”

@Jquar29: “Who do we move to bring Murphy back up? Joey Bart? Brewer Hicklen?”

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on August 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

@MHIIisKing: “People must have forgotten the Braves still have Ronald Acuña Jr, Sean Murphy, AJSS, Schwellenbach, Strider all coming back at some point this year or next”

@bsaff28: “Sean Murphy has 0 value and is a bum”

Braves Right Now

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 56-40 record in 96 games.

They have two more games with the Rangers before they open up a series with the San Diego Padres (also at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Sean Murphy News During Rangers Series

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