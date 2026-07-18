Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Sean Murphy News During Rangers Series

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

They won Friday’s game by a score of 15-1.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Sean Murphy News

The Braves continue to play without one of their most notable players, as Sean Murphy has been out since May 10 with an injury.

Before Saturday’s game, the Braves announced the latest on the 2023 MLB All-Star.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “Sean Murphy is nearing a rehab assignment.”

Murphy has only appeared in four games this season.

He is in the middle of his fourth year playing for the Braves.

MLB.com had written (on June 23): “Will likely be sidelined through the end of July, according to manager Walt Weiss, and may not return until August.”

Murphy was picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Athletics.

Social Media On Murphy

@allthingsthru88: “Need Murphy to come back strong and ship him off somewhere in trade”

@ChoppinBravos: “They said that about Murphy like 2 weeks ago lol I wonder what the deal is”

@Jquar29: “Who do we move to bring Murphy back up? Joey Bart? Brewer Hicklen?”

@MHIIisKing: “People must have forgotten the Braves still have Ronald Acuña Jr, Sean Murphy, AJSS, Schwellenbach, Strider all coming back at some point this year or next”

@bsaff28: “Sean Murphy has 0 value and is a bum”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 56-40 record in 96 games.

They have two more games with the Rangers before they open up a series with the San Diego Padres (also at home).