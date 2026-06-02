Atlanta Braves 17-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency After Recent Roster Move

The Atlanta Braves have made it very clear that they want Carlos Carrasco to remain on the roster, so they keep him in DFA limbo to ensure he remains on the 40-man roster.

On Monday, the Braves had to make a roster decision on Carlos Carrasco, so Atlanta outrighted him. He went unclaimed on waivers this morning and elected MLB free agency instead of a minor league assignment.

The 17-year MLB veteran pitcher Carrasco has done this several times with the Braves since he joined the organization, as Carrasco is essentially serving as a ’41st man’ on the Braves roster.

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Carlos Carrasco Elects MLB Free Agency… Again

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams recently hit this piece of news:

“One way or another, Carrasco will likely be back with Atlanta. He’s been designated for assignment by the Braves three other times dating back to last August and has returned on new minor league deals each time. Carrasco also re-signed a minor league deal with the Braves in free agency this past winter. It’s always possible he’ll just accept the outright assignment, but elected free agency and quickly negotiating a new minor league pact gives his camp the opportunity to secure some perks (new opt-out dates, upward mobility clause, slight salary increase, etc.) that aren’t in the current deal.”

The Braves are clearly willing to work around what Carlos Carrasco wants to stay in the organization. It’s just funny this state of ‘assured DFA limbo’ he’s in, because Carrasco is far removed from his prime, and it’s even plausible this is his last MLB season, but Atlanta continues to re-sign him.

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Carlos Carrasco’s MLB Career…

Carlos Carrasco has pitched 339 total games in his 17-year MLB career. He holds a career ERA of 4.22 in 1694.2 innings. Carrasco has also pitched for the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, and Yankees.

Over the past two seasons, Carrasco has pitched 21 total innings with the Braves.

This season, he’s pitched 7.1 innings in a Braves uniform, and he carries an ERA of 2.45. ‘Cookie’ is 39-years-old out of Venezuela.

Stay up to date with all the latest Braves news on Heavy on Braves, especially since Carrasco may be re-signed by the team in the coming days.

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