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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Pirates Series

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WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Ha-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning in game one of a split doubleheader at Nationals Park on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves continued their winning ways during a mid-week series with the Toronto Blue Jays, where Atlanta took two of three from the defending American League champs. Now, the Braves begin a new three-game weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Friday evening.

The Buccos will send Mitch Keller (5-2, 4.35 ERA, 51 SO) to the mound in game one, while the Braves are rolling with Martin Perez (3-3, 2.79 ERA, 42 SO). Atlanta released its lineup a few hours before first pitch (7:15 p.m. EST), and it features a notable Ha-Seong Kim decision.

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Braves’ Ha-Seong Kim Out of Lineup Again

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 16: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves makes a play on a ground out by Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At this point, Ha-Seong Kim is really only playing one out of every three games for the Braves.

On Friday, Atlanta is rolling with Mauricio Dubon at shortstop for a second-straight game.

His .102 average has become unignorable, and Dubon’s power surge has led to him getting the start at shortstop again.

Underdog MLB wrote (on 6/5): 

“Braves 6/5:  R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón SS D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C”

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Ha-Seong Kim with the Braves in 2026.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 24: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves loses the ball while transitioning from glove to hand against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

It’s been tough sledding for Ha-Seong Kim this season.

However, the good news for Kim at least, is that the Braves signed him to a one-year, $20 million contract, and it hasn’t seemed to affect the team much. However, again, the Braves just won’t resign Ha-Seong Kim this offseason, and that will be that.

Over 49 at-bats this season, Kim is hitting .102 with four runs and three RBI. He has no XBH after hitting three home runs for the Braves in 24 games in 2025.

He was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, but luckily for the Braves, they traded for Mauricio Dubon around the same time of signing Ha-Seong Kim.

It’s even possible that Ha-Seong Kim’s struggles become so prolonged that Atlanta just cuts ties with him completely. It’s a flop of a signing, but the Braves still have the best record in MLB, which is a testament to how successful Atlanta has been this season.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Pirates Series

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