Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Pirates Series

The Atlanta Braves continued their winning ways during a mid-week series with the Toronto Blue Jays, where Atlanta took two of three from the defending American League champs. Now, the Braves begin a new three-game weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Friday evening.

The Buccos will send Mitch Keller (5-2, 4.35 ERA, 51 SO) to the mound in game one, while the Braves are rolling with Martin Perez (3-3, 2.79 ERA, 42 SO). Atlanta released its lineup a few hours before first pitch (7:15 p.m. EST), and it features a notable Ha-Seong Kim decision.

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Braves’ Ha-Seong Kim Out of Lineup Again

At this point, Ha-Seong Kim is really only playing one out of every three games for the Braves.

On Friday, Atlanta is rolling with Mauricio Dubon at shortstop for a second-straight game.

His .102 average has become unignorable, and Dubon’s power surge has led to him getting the start at shortstop again.

Underdog MLB wrote (on 6/5):

“Braves 6/5: R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón SS D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C”

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Ha-Seong Kim with the Braves in 2026.

It’s been tough sledding for Ha-Seong Kim this season.

However, the good news for Kim at least, is that the Braves signed him to a one-year, $20 million contract, and it hasn’t seemed to affect the team much. However, again, the Braves just won’t resign Ha-Seong Kim this offseason, and that will be that.

Over 49 at-bats this season, Kim is hitting .102 with four runs and three RBI. He has no XBH after hitting three home runs for the Braves in 24 games in 2025.

He was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, but luckily for the Braves, they traded for Mauricio Dubon around the same time of signing Ha-Seong Kim.

It’s even possible that Ha-Seong Kim’s struggles become so prolonged that Atlanta just cuts ties with him completely. It’s a flop of a signing, but the Braves still have the best record in MLB, which is a testament to how successful Atlanta has been this season.

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