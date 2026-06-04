Red Sox’ $55 Million Starter May Force Teams Hand Into Release or Trade

The Boston Red Sox need to make a decision with starter Brayan Bello, and they need to do it quickly. On Thursday afternoon, Bello’s struggles in the daytime continued, and it resulted in the Red Sox being down several runs before even being given the chance to fight in the game.

If the Red Sox are serious about contending, and everything points to that being the case, they can’t keep running out Brayan Bello with the hopes that a different outcome will happen. Against the Orioles on Thursday, Bello gave up eight earned runs in five innings as the team’s starter, and the noise around Brayan Bello’s status with the Red Sox is going to get louder and louder. He’s currently on a six-year, $55 million deal, which runs through 2029.

More MLB on Heavy: Recent MLB Rumor Pairs Boston Red Sox with Nationals’ All-Star Infielder in Mock Trade Idea

Red Sox Need to Either Release or Trade Brayan Bello

Enough is enough, and Brayan Bello has shown enough *lack of success* this season for the Red Sox to understand he’s not going to change.

CBS Sports RotoWire staff wrote (on Thursday):

“The Orioles got to Bello early and often Thursday, tagging the right-hander for six runs in the first inning, with nine of the first 10 batters reaching safely. Bello would eventually settle down and make it through five innings, but the Red Sox couldn’t overcome the early deficit. Prior to his start Thursday, Bello made a pair of bulk relief appearances where he allowed just two runs, both unearned, across 12 innings. Through 61 innings this year, Bello sports a 6.34 ERA with a 1.67 WHIP and 44:24 K:BB.”

A 6.34 ERA across 61 innings… Yikes. We saw a similar situation like this in MLB this season when the Phillies released Taijuan Walker after it became clear he could no longer start, but instead of moving him to the bullpen or trading him, Philly just outright released him, which could be the play here for Boston.

Boston sports writer Christopher Smith wrote (after the Red Sox 8-2 loss Thursday):

Before the game, interim manager Chad Tracy said, “It just feels like for us to be successful, we need Bello to start. I mean, we’ve beat a dead horse with this. Like, we start him, it doesn’t go well. The opener doesn’t do well. Why did you open? At the end of the day, we need this guy to pitch.”

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Make Interesting Michael Harris II Change Before Blue Jays Series Finale

Brayan Bello’s Poor Stats Speak for Themself

It’s a tough situation to come to grips for if you’re the Boston front office and coaching staff, but how much longer can you realistically keep running Brayan Bello out there if he’s going to give up 5+ runs per start?

Finding a trade partner might be very difficult considering Bello’s stock is at an all-time low, but perhaps the Red Sox could get a low-tier prospect for Bello, and another team to take on SOME of the three years remaining on his MLB contract.

If Boston can’t find a trade for Bello, either a release or DFA could be in the near future for the 27-year-old pitcher out of the Dominican Republic.

For his career, Bello has a 4.23 ERA is just under 600 total innings pitched. His bWAR this year as a pitcher is -1.1.

More MLB on Heavy: Blue Jays 8-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency During Braves Series