Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Red Sox Game

After a much-needed off day, the Atlanta Braves are back in action Tuesday evening to take on the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series at Fenway Park. Atlanta dropped just its second series all year over the weekend to the Nationals.

The Braves are 36-18, and still sit comfortably atop the National League East, however, Atlanta failed to score more than two runs on Saturday and Sunday against the Nationals. One player that has been struggling for the Braves since his season debut is Ha-Seong Kim, who is in the lineup for the Braves, playing shortstop on Tuesday.

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Ha-Seong Kim Playing Shortstop Tuesday; Full Braves Lineup

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting eighth for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and playing shortstop. Mauricio Dubon has seen ample time at shortstop this season, but due to his utility status, Dubon is in left field.

Underdog MLB wrote (on May 26):

Braves 5/26: R. Acuña Jr. RF, M. Dubón LF, M. Olson 1B, O. Albies 2B, A. Riley 3B, E. White DH, M. Harris II CF, H. Kim SS, S. León C

Sandy Leon gets the start at catcher, but other than that, it’s the standard Braves lineup.

On Sunday, the last game Ha-Seong Kim played in, he went 0-for-3. It’s been a slow start to the year for Kim, who didn’t have a spring training after hurting his hand in the offseason, but the Braves hope he can get going soon, which is why he continues to be in the lineup. Kim signed a one-year, $20 million deal in the offseason.

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Ha-Seong Kim with the Braves…

As mentioned, it’s been a bit of a slow start to 2026 for Ha-Seong Kim.

Kim is batting .118 over 34 at-bats with no extra-base hits and just two RBIs. His OPS+ is 5.

Over 121 at-bats with the Braves dating back to last season, Kim is hitting .215 total with the Braves and has three home runs.

The Kim lackluster start to the season can be overshadowed by the Braves’ great start to the season, but Kim’s opportunities will slip soon if he’s unable to start hitting for some power.

The good news for the Braves, however, is that they haven’t really needed Kim’s services and have actually been much better with Mauricio Dubon at shortstop.

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