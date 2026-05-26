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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Red Sox Game

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Ha-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on September 21, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
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Ha-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on September 21, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

After a much-needed off day, the Atlanta Braves are back in action Tuesday evening to take on the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series at Fenway Park. Atlanta dropped just its second series all year over the weekend to the Nationals.

The Braves are 36-18, and still sit comfortably atop the National League East, however, Atlanta failed to score more than two runs on Saturday and Sunday against the Nationals. One player that has been struggling for the Braves since his season debut is Ha-Seong Kim, who is in the lineup for the Braves, playing shortstop on Tuesday.

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Ha-Seong Kim Playing Shortstop Tuesday; Full Braves Lineup

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 7: Ha-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves returns to the dugout in the seventh inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on September 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting eighth for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and playing shortstop. Mauricio Dubon has seen ample time at shortstop this season, but due to his utility status, Dubon is in left field.

Underdog MLB wrote (on May 26): 

Braves 5/26: R. Acuña Jr. RF, M. Dubón LF, M. Olson 1B, O. Albies 2B, A. Riley 3B, E. White DH, M. Harris II CF, H. Kim SS, S. León C

Sandy Leon gets the start at catcher, but other than that, it’s the standard Braves lineup.

On Sunday, the last game Ha-Seong Kim played in, he went 0-for-3. It’s been a slow start to the year for Kim, who didn’t have a spring training after hurting his hand in the offseason, but the Braves hope he can get going soon, which is why he continues to be in the lineup. Kim signed a one-year, $20 million deal in the offseason.

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Ha-Seong Kim with the Braves…

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after being driven in during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

As mentioned, it’s been a bit of a slow start to 2026 for Ha-Seong Kim.

Kim is batting .118 over 34 at-bats with no extra-base hits and just two RBIs. His OPS+ is 5.

Over 121 at-bats with the Braves dating back to last season, Kim is hitting .215 total with the Braves and has three home runs.

The Kim lackluster start to the season can be overshadowed by the Braves’ great start to the season, but Kim’s opportunities will slip soon if he’s unable to start hitting for some power.

The good news for the Braves, however, is that they haven’t really needed Kim’s services and have actually been much better with Mauricio Dubon at shortstop.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Red Sox Game

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