Atlanta Braves Urged to Trade for Royals’ $46 Million All-Star Starter

With the MLB trade deadline just over two months away and the calendar about to turn to June, it’s time to start thinking about which MLB players could be on the move this summer, and which MLB teams will be buyers at the deadline with hopes of making a deep playoff run.

For the Atlanta Braves, they are playing like one of the best teams in baseball this season, and as May winds down, Atlanta has lost just two series all season. Recently, in an article for FanSided.com, the Braves are being urged to target Kansas City Royals‘ starter Seth Lugo to keep their grip on the National League East.

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Should the Braves Target Royals’ Starter Seth Lugo via Trade?

Seth Lugo is an 11-year MLB pitcher who has been named to one All-Star team in his career (2024). Lugo signed a two-year, $46 million contract extension last season with the Royals, but Kansas City has really struggled this season, and could be headed towards being sellers this trade deadline.

Remember, the Atlanta Braves should have some cash lying around after Jurickson Profar was suspended for the entire 2026 season, and that could come in handy when trying to potentially acquire another starter.

FanSided.com’s Wynston Wilcox believes the Braves are a good fit for Seth Lugo:

“Yes, he’s on the older side, but for what Atlanta needs right now, his 3.68 ERA is proving he’s putting father time on hold. This is the type of production the Braves could use on the backend of their rotation. He’s struck out at least 120 batters in each of the last three seasons. He’s well on pace for that this season too.”

Lugo has made 11 starts this season and has 54 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched.

Wilcox also mentions Seth Lugo as a prime trade candidate because they’d be able to hold onto his past this season, as Lugo isn’t a rental addition like some other pitchers on the trade block are.

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What Will the Braves Do at the MLB Trade Deadline?

It still might be a little early for things to fully materialize in terms of trades and trade candidates, but it’s fair to assume that the Braves may target another pitcher via trade this summer to help with depth.

Do the Royals even want to trade Seth Lugo? That remains unknown, but if he’s made available, it could be worth it for the Braves to make a call and offer the Royals a pair of mid-tier prospects, and maybe an MLB-ready arm like Grant Holmes.

Atlanta, after having so much success over the first two months of the season, wake up with newfound World Series aspirations, and if they want to get past teams like the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres, a trade or two could be very beneficial in returning to the Fall Classic.

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