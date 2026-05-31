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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Reds Series Finale

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 19: Ha-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the eighth inning at Comerica Park on September 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to go for the sweep of the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

The Braves are coming off a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

GettyHa-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after scoring in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 05/31 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 2. Michael Harris II CF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Ozzie Albies 2B 5. Mauricio Dubon LF 6. Austin Riley 3B 7. Jorge Mateo DH 8. Ha-Seong Kim SS 9. Chadwick Tromp C”

Kim is back in the lineup for the first time since May 27.

He is batting 8th (and starting at shortstop).

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a strikeout against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 30-year-old is in his second season with the Braves.

He is batting just .095 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 12 games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 18, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@jdo3: “Weiss turning into Snitker is the real shocker. Kim getting to play on the leagues best team is simply ignorant. Play your best players is not what Weiss is about. One would think he could hear better!”

@scottcoleman55: “HSK back in there at SS, Jorge Mateo at DH against the lefty, Dubon in LF”

@bravesmonkeybiz: “Hope Kim and Riley are on it today.”

@ChadCaldwell24: “Would love to see the look on Weiss face writing in Kim at SS”

@BYU_Braves: “My goodness, some of you need to chill. Yes, Kim is in the lineup, but so is Mateo Braves are 40-19. I’d say Weiss has earned some trust”

@ATLchamptober: “I bet you Kim is working hard behind the scenes and will come around”

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Chase Field on April 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

The Braves are the top team in the National League East (and all of the MLB) with a 40-19 record in 59 games.

They are 23-9 in 32 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Reds Series Finale

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