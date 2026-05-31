Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Reds Series Finale

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to go for the sweep of the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

The Braves are coming off a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 05/31 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 2. Michael Harris II CF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Ozzie Albies 2B 5. Mauricio Dubon LF 6. Austin Riley 3B 7. Jorge Mateo DH 8. Ha-Seong Kim SS 9. Chadwick Tromp C”

Kim is back in the lineup for the first time since May 27.

He is batting 8th (and starting at shortstop).

The 30-year-old is in his second season with the Braves.

He is batting just .095 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 12 games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@jdo3: “Weiss turning into Snitker is the real shocker. Kim getting to play on the leagues best team is simply ignorant. Play your best players is not what Weiss is about. One would think he could hear better!”

@scottcoleman55: “HSK back in there at SS, Jorge Mateo at DH against the lefty, Dubon in LF”

@bravesmonkeybiz: “Hope Kim and Riley are on it today.”

@ChadCaldwell24: “Would love to see the look on Weiss face writing in Kim at SS”

@BYU_Braves: “My goodness, some of you need to chill. Yes, Kim is in the lineup, but so is Mateo Braves are 40-19. I’d say Weiss has earned some trust”

@ATLchamptober: “I bet you Kim is working hard behind the scenes and will come around”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East (and all of the MLB) with a 40-19 record in 59 games.

They are 23-9 in 32 games on the road.