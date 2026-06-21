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Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Change Before Brewers Series Finale

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will look to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers (at Truist Park) in Georgia.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Matt Olson (who batted 3rd) finished with one hit and one run in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Change

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base on his way to score off a double by Ozzie Albies #1 during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park on June 2, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/21 M. Dubón LF D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C E. White RF H. Kim SS B. Elder SP”

Olson has been moved down to the 4th spot in the order on Sunday.

The three-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .273 with 80 hits, 20 home runs, 51 RBIs, 53 runs and two stolen bases in 75 games.

He is in his fifth season playing for the Braves (after six on the Athletics).

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves warms up prior to the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@Jerms_McKenzie: “Even having the possibility of a sweep rn is unreal”

@StatDaddy505: “2 for 14, 8Ks between bottom 4. Hope I’m wrong.”

@Drake__Baldwin: “So happy the finally won a series”

@standard_ade: “Incredible lineup”

@Jusuke500: “HSK two hit game”

Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves (L), Austin Riley #27, and Drake Baldwin #30 celebrate after winning a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on June 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into the day as the top team in the National League East with a 48-27 record in 75 games.

They have gone just 4-6 over their last ten games (but are 24-13 in 37 games at home).

Following the Brewers, the Braves will head on the road for a series with the San Diego Padres that starts on Monday night in California.

Brewers Right Now

GettyJackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers slides in to score during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central with a 45-29 record in 74 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 20-14 in 34 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Change Before Brewers Series Finale

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