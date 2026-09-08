Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce News on Injured Former All-Star

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Getty
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves will begin a big series at home Tuesday night against the American League-best Tampa Bay Rays.

Ahead of the series opener, which will feature right-handed pitchers Freddy Peralta for Tampa Bay and AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves, Atlanta manager Walt Weiss announced an update on former All-Star pitcher Bryce Elder.

Braves Announce Elder Update

Elder has been managing a minor knee injury for nearly two months, but he’s pitched through it until now.

Elder underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery Tuesday, and Weiss expects him to miss roughly three to four weeks.

With just under 20 games remaining, Elder will miss the rest of the regular season. However, the hope remains that he’ll return for the postseason, whether in a starting role or out of the bullpen.

Via 680 The Fan: “Braves manager Walt Weiss said Bryce Elder underwent knee surgery in Dallas today and had the knee scoped. Recovery is expected to take 3-4 weeks, and there’s a chance the right-hander could return in time for the postseason.”

Elder’s 2026 Season

Elder has made 26 starts this season in his fifth MLB campaign, posting an 8-8 record with a 4.11 ERA across 149 innings. It’s his best ERA since his All-Star season in 2023, when he went 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA.

He’s also tallied 121 strikeouts, walked 49 batters and maintained a 1.27 WHIP during that span.

Braves Right Now

Atlanta enters Tuesday night with an 85-59 overall record, giving the Braves a 4.0-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies atop the NL East. They’re also the No. 3 team in the National League playoff race, behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Announce News on Injured Former All-Star

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x