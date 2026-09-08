Atlanta Braves Announce News on Injured Former All-Star

The Atlanta Braves will begin a big series at home Tuesday night against the American League-best Tampa Bay Rays.

Ahead of the series opener, which will feature right-handed pitchers Freddy Peralta for Tampa Bay and AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves, Atlanta manager Walt Weiss announced an update on former All-Star pitcher Bryce Elder.

Braves Announce Elder Update

Elder has been managing a minor knee injury for nearly two months, but he’s pitched through it until now.

Elder underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery Tuesday, and Weiss expects him to miss roughly three to four weeks.

With just under 20 games remaining, Elder will miss the rest of the regular season. However, the hope remains that he’ll return for the postseason, whether in a starting role or out of the bullpen.

Via 680 The Fan: “Braves manager Walt Weiss said Bryce Elder underwent knee surgery in Dallas today and had the knee scoped. Recovery is expected to take 3-4 weeks, and there’s a chance the right-hander could return in time for the postseason.”

Braves manager Walt Weiss said Bryce Elder underwent knee surgery in Dallas today and had the knee scoped. Recovery is expected to take 3-4 weeks, and there’s a chance the right-hander could return in time for the postseason. Injury update brought to you by @KennethNugent pic.twitter.com/R69xDhEzwp — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) September 8, 2026

Elder’s 2026 Season

Elder has made 26 starts this season in his fifth MLB campaign, posting an 8-8 record with a 4.11 ERA across 149 innings. It’s his best ERA since his All-Star season in 2023, when he went 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA.

He’s also tallied 121 strikeouts, walked 49 batters and maintained a 1.27 WHIP during that span.

Braves Right Now

Atlanta enters Tuesday night with an 85-59 overall record, giving the Braves a 4.0-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies atop the NL East. They’re also the No. 3 team in the National League playoff race, behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.