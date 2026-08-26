Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Promising Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves are swiftly moving through their MLB schedule, and before you know it, the playoffs will be here, as there is just about a month left in the regular season.

With the MLB regular season almost coming to an end, the minor-league season is also close to wrapping up.

On Tuesday, August 25, the Braves made a notable roster decision involving 26-year-old pitcher Brett Sears, which may not grab headlines, but is important for the development of the promising arm.

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Brett Sears Promoted to AAA Gwinnett

According to the Braves’ minor-league transactions tracker, 26 y/o pitcher Brett Sears has been promoted to AAA.

There is a corresponding move: southpaw Hayden Harris is headed to AA for the time being.

“RHP Brett Sears assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones.”

It’s not the first time this season that Sears has been assigned to Gwinnett this season either, as he’s logged three innings with the Stripers and has not allowed an earned run in that small sample size.

Sears was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 7th round of the 2024 MLB draft, and he’s swiftly made his way through the organization’s pipeline, but it somehow not a top-30 prospect on the farm.

In 2026, Sears has posted an ERA of 3.11 over 101.1 IP and 123 strikeouts with a WHIP of 1.07. Those are very promising numbers for the minors.

In 222 total IP in his minors career, Sears carries an ERA of 3.41 with 251 strikeouts.

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Looking at the Atlanta Braves Right Now…

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a crucial three-game series in the National League. Atlanta took game one of the series on Tuesday night, and with the Phillies losing, the Braves have a 4.5-game lead in the NL East.

The Braves are now 77-55 in 2026 and have a stellar 43-23 record at home.

Looking past the Dodgers series, Atlanta’s schedule will lighten up a bit. After the Dodgers, the Braves will play host to the Colorado Rockies, and then head to the Nation’s Capital to take on the Nationals.

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