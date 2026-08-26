Atlanta Braves Quietly Demote 27-Year-Old Player During Dodgers Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series this week. In an exciting game one between the NL contenders, the Braves came out on top with a 4-3 victory, thanks to a late-inning RBI single by Ozzie Albies.

During the Dodgers series, taking a look at the Braves’ minor-league transactions tracker it appears that they made a somewhat significant roster move with LHP Hayden Harris.

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Atlanta Braves Send Hayden Harris to AA Columbus

Per his MLB transactions tracker, 27-year-old southpaw pitcher Hayden Harris is being sent to AA Columbus.

“LHP Hayden Harris assigned to Columbus Clingstones from Gwinnett Stripers.”

Harris briefly made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2025, logging 2.2 IP, and was also recalled earlier this year (in April), but never appeared in a big-league game.

He’s spent his entire 2026 season to this point with AAA Gwinnett. Across 46 IP with Gwinnett this year, Harris has posted an ERA of 5.28 with 61 strikeouts.

It’s unclear what the reason is for the demotion, but Atlanta did make a corresponding move by promoting another arm.

Harris has had three different stints with the Braves’ AA squad, and all three times, he has dominated on the mound.

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More on LHP Hayden Harris

Hayden Harris played his collegiate ball at Georgia Southern University.

He was not drafted by any MLB team, and after a strong showing in the MLB draft league, the Braves took a flyer on Harris, as he’s from Augusta, GA, which is about an hour east of Atlanta.

In 78.1 innings at the AA level, Harris has an ERA of 1.95.

Across 204.2 total innings in the Minors, Harris’s ERA sits at 3.56 with 306 strikeouts, furthering the point that he is a productive MiLB arm.

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