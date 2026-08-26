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Atlanta Braves Quietly Demote 27-Year-Old Player During Dodgers Series

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series this week. In an exciting game one between the NL contenders, the Braves came out on top with a 4-3 victory, thanks to a late-inning RBI single by Ozzie Albies.

During the Dodgers series, taking a look at the Braves’ minor-league transactions tracker it appears that they made a somewhat significant roster move with LHP Hayden Harris.

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Atlanta Braves Send Hayden Harris to AA Columbus

Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 7: Hayden Harris #79 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the seventh inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on September 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Per his MLB transactions tracker, 27-year-old southpaw pitcher Hayden Harris is being sent to AA Columbus.

“LHP Hayden Harris assigned to Columbus Clingstones from Gwinnett Stripers.”

Harris briefly made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2025, logging 2.2 IP, and was also recalled earlier this year (in April), but never appeared in a big-league game.

He’s spent his entire 2026 season to this point with AAA Gwinnett. Across 46 IP with Gwinnett this year, Harris has posted an ERA of 5.28 with 61 strikeouts.

It’s unclear what the reason is for the demotion, but Atlanta did make a corresponding move by promoting another arm.

Harris has had three different stints with the Braves’ AA squad, and all three times, he has dominated on the mound.

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More on LHP Hayden Harris

Hayden Harris played his collegiate ball at Georgia Southern University.

He was not drafted by any MLB team, and after a strong showing in the MLB draft league, the Braves took a flyer on Harris, as he’s from Augusta, GA, which is about an hour east of Atlanta.

In 78.1 innings at the AA level, Harris has an ERA of 1.95.

Across 204.2 total innings in the Minors, Harris’s ERA sits at 3.56 with 306 strikeouts, furthering the point that he is a productive MiLB arm.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Demote 27-Year-Old Player During Dodgers Series

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