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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Decision Before Nationals Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 5: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 5, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves lost two of three games in their latest series against the New York Mets and will now begin a four-game set against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.

Ahead of the matchup, the Braves announced their lineup with a minor change involving superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves Announce Acuna Jr. Change

After welcoming Acuna Jr. back from the IL earlier this week, the Braves placed him in the leadoff spot for each of the first two games while he played right field. However, in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, they moved him into the No. 2 spot and made him the designated hitter.

On Thursday night, Acuna will remain in the No. 2 hole behind Drake Baldwin but will return to right field.

He’s still clearly getting back into rhythm after missing 37 games on the IL, as he went just 1-for-11 during the series against New York.

Acuna Jr.’s 2026 Season

Acuna Jr. has appeared in 56 games this season during his ninth year with the Braves. Across 206 at-bats, he’s slashing .243/.403/.766 with 32 runs, 50 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

The five-time All-Star has battled several injuries over the last few seasons but continues to produce both at the plate and in the field whenever he’s in the lineup.

Braves Right Now

Atlanta currently sits firmly atop the NL East with a 63-45 record, holding a 6.5-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

If the season ended today, the Braves would hold the No. 3 seed in the National League and host the Phillies in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Decision Before Nationals Series

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