Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Decision Before Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves lost two of three games in their latest series against the New York Mets and will now begin a four-game set against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.

Ahead of the matchup, the Braves announced their lineup with a minor change involving superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves Announce Acuna Jr. Change

After welcoming Acuna Jr. back from the IL earlier this week, the Braves placed him in the leadoff spot for each of the first two games while he played right field. However, in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, they moved him into the No. 2 spot and made him the designated hitter.

On Thursday night, Acuna will remain in the No. 2 hole behind Drake Baldwin but will return to right field.

Braves 7/30 D. Baldwin C

R. Acuña Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

M. Harris II CF

O. Albies 2B

M. Dubón 3B

D. Smith DH

M. Yastrzemski LF

J. Jarvis SS G. Holmes SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 30, 2026

He’s still clearly getting back into rhythm after missing 37 games on the IL, as he went just 1-for-11 during the series against New York.

Acuna Jr.’s 2026 Season

Acuna Jr. has appeared in 56 games this season during his ninth year with the Braves. Across 206 at-bats, he’s slashing .243/.403/.766 with 32 runs, 50 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

The five-time All-Star has battled several injuries over the last few seasons but continues to produce both at the plate and in the field whenever he’s in the lineup.

Braves Right Now

Atlanta currently sits firmly atop the NL East with a 63-45 record, holding a 6.5-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

If the season ended today, the Braves would hold the No. 3 seed in the National League and host the Phillies in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.