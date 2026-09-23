Atlanta Braves Face Major Ozzie Albies Decision Ahead of MLB Offseason

The Atlanta Braves have their eyes set on a deep playoff run in October.

After clinching the NL East over the weekend, the Braves are likely to take on the last NL Wild Card team in a three-game series (at home) during MLB’s Wild Card round.

With that being said, while all the Braves players are focused on the MLB playoffs ahead, Atlanta’s front office has some looming offseason decisions on its mind.

One of the bigger decisions the Braves face this offseason is what they will do with All-Star infielder Ozzie Albies’ contract situation.

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Braves Have Another Club Option Decision to Make with Ozzie Albies

Before the 2026 season, the Braves picked up Ozzie Albies’ club option ($7 million), which has really worked out for the team.

Ozzie signed a seven-year, $35 million contract with Atlanta several years ago, and 2027 will be the last year of that deal, according to Spotrac.com. There is another club option on Albies’ contract sheet that is also for $7 million for the 2027 season.

Given the fact that the Braves picked up his club option after Albies posted a career-low OPS+ (88) in 2025, it would make sense for Atlanta to pick up the club option again, instead of having to find an alternative at second base.

In 2026, Albies was named to the MLB All-Star team for the fourth time in his career, and has also posted an average of .241 over 157 games played with 22 home runs, 27 doubles, and 72 RBI.

He’s been a mainstay in the Braves lineup for several years and is a fan favorite.

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Will the Braves Pick Up Ozzie Albies’ Club Option?

This feels like a no-brainer for both sides, and Atlanta’s front office will likely not hesitate to pick up Albies’ club option for the 2027 season.

Albies will likely go down as the best Braves 2B of all time when all said and done.

Across 10 seasons and 1185 total games in a Braves uniform, Albies carries a lifetime average of .262 with 179 home runs, 654 RBI, and a career OPS+ of 103. He’s also a very strong defender, which makes Albies a valuable asset to the organization.

Perhaps Alex Anthopoulos even considers handing Ozzie Albies a contract extension before he hits free agency after the 2027 season.