Recent Atlanta Braves Player Quickly Released by New MLB Team

On Tuesday, September 22, the Tampa Bay Rays revealed that they have released outfielder Jake Fraley from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Tampa Bay Rays released RF Jake Fraley.”

He had been designated for assignment by the club just two days ago.

Fraley, 31, briefly played with the Atlanta Braves in 2025, which was a disastrous season for the Braves.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Quietly Make 3 Roster Moves Amid Reds Series

Jake Fraley Released by Rays

Jake Fraley has recorded just 88 at-bats in 2026 (all with the Rays). He batted .216 in that span with just two home runs.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Fraley):

“Fraley was removed from the Rays’ 40-man roster this past weekend, and he’s chosen not to accept an outright assignment after clearing waivers. The 31-year-old will get a head start on free agency after slashing .216/.289/.364 with two home runs in 31 games for the Rays this season.”

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Reds Game

Jake Fraley’s Time with the Atlanta Braves

Jake Fraley spent a very brief period of time with the Atlanta Braves in 2025.

He played in just nine total games with the team, and over 23 at-bats, he tallied seven hits (.304 average), one double, and one walk.

The Tampa Bay Rays decided to claim Fraley off waivers from the Atlanta Braves in November of 2025.

Across 8 MLB seasons with several different clubs, Fraley is a career .246 hitter with 49 home runs and 184 RBI.

He is not a free agent, and any of the 30 organizations can take a crack at signing him if they please.

If not, Fraley will remain a free agent until the signing period opens back up after the MLB playoffs.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Make Personal Carlos Correa Announcement