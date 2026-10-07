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Atlanta Braves Face Major Tyler Mahle Decision After MLB Playoffs

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Being on the brink of elimination from the MLB playoffs, the Atlanta Braves are turning to their top trade acquisition, Tyler Mahle, to save their season.

Mahle was moved from the Giants to the Braves at the MLB trade deadline, and he will take the ball in Game Four against the Los Angeles Dodgers (at Truist Park).

Speaking to Tyler Mahle and the season he’s had, the Braves will have a major decision to make regarding Mahle once the season concludes.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

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Tyler Mahle Set for Free Agency After 2026 Season

Braves’ starter Tyler Mahle will be a free agent once the 2026 season concludes, whether that’s a month from now, or on Thursday morning.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about the Mahle decision):

“Mahle’s time with the Giants was forgettable, but the Braves made him their latest rags-to-riches deadline pickup when they bought low and aggressively ramped up the usage of his splitter. The veteran righty’s average fastball velocity also ticked up 0.6 mph in Atlanta (from 92.6 to 93.2), and Mahle cruised to a 1.99 ERA down the stretch before firing seven innings of one-run ball against the Phillies in the Wild Card round of postseason play.”

“The manner in which Mahle’s season has played out is a good reminder for how quickly a free agent’s outlook can change. He’s gone from looking like another one-year deal candidate — probably at less than this year’s $10MM — to a two- or even three-year deal from a team that buys into the Atlanta tweaks.”

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Speaking to the Braves side of the Mahle decision, he has clearly unlocked something while with the Braves to allow him to be successful.

And looking at the Braves’ offseason outlook, they will almost certainly want to add some starting pitchers who are durable, which Mahle has been this season (at least).

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Face Major Tyler Mahle Decision After MLB Playoffs

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