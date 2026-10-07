Atlanta Braves Face Major Tyler Mahle Decision After MLB Playoffs

Being on the brink of elimination from the MLB playoffs, the Atlanta Braves are turning to their top trade acquisition, Tyler Mahle, to save their season.

Mahle was moved from the Giants to the Braves at the MLB trade deadline, and he will take the ball in Game Four against the Los Angeles Dodgers (at Truist Park).

Speaking to Tyler Mahle and the season he’s had, the Braves will have a major decision to make regarding Mahle once the season concludes.

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Tyler Mahle Set for Free Agency After 2026 Season

Braves’ starter Tyler Mahle will be a free agent once the 2026 season concludes, whether that’s a month from now, or on Thursday morning.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about the Mahle decision):

“Mahle’s time with the Giants was forgettable, but the Braves made him their latest rags-to-riches deadline pickup when they bought low and aggressively ramped up the usage of his splitter. The veteran righty’s average fastball velocity also ticked up 0.6 mph in Atlanta (from 92.6 to 93.2), and Mahle cruised to a 1.99 ERA down the stretch before firing seven innings of one-run ball against the Phillies in the Wild Card round of postseason play.”

“The manner in which Mahle’s season has played out is a good reminder for how quickly a free agent’s outlook can change. He’s gone from looking like another one-year deal candidate — probably at less than this year’s $10MM — to a two- or even three-year deal from a team that buys into the Atlanta tweaks.”

Speaking to the Braves side of the Mahle decision, he has clearly unlocked something while with the Braves to allow him to be successful.

And looking at the Braves’ offseason outlook, they will almost certainly want to add some starting pitchers who are durable, which Mahle has been this season (at least).

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