Yoshinobu Yamamoto Made MLB History in Dodgers-Braves NLDS Game 3

If the Los Angeles Dodgers can win one of the next two games against the Atlanta Braves, they will advance to face the winner of the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres in the NLCS.

The Dodgers picked up a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night (in Atlanta) on the back of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s stellar start.

Yamamoto is starting to emerge as the best postseason pitcher in all of MLB, and his ability to turn in strong playoff outings on the road is pretty remarkable.

On Tuesday, Yamamoto made MLB history in his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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Yoshinobu Yamamoto Made 2 Pieces of MLB History on Tuesday

Thanks to our friends at OptaSTATS, Yamamoto made some MLB history with his strong outing against the Braves.

Here is what they wrote (via X.com):

“Since pitches were first tracked in 1988, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the only MLB pitcher to have a postseason start on the road with: 7.0+ innings pitched 10+ strikeouts no more than 1 walk under 100 pitches”

Here’s Yamamoto’s second piece of MLB history:

“Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the only pitcher in MLB history to earn the win in 5 straight postseason appearances while not allowing more than 1 run or 1 walk in any of them. All 5 have come on the road.”

https://twitter.com/OptaSTATS/status/2107644843405226443

Yamamoto’s dominance on the road will be marveled at for a long time among the Dodgers organization.

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More on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Here was Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s final line:

7.0 IP, 4 hits, 1 run allowed, 1BB, 10 K’s (playoff-high).

Yamamoto has already noted that he would pitch in this series again if needed, and if a Game Five is forced, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Yamamoto come out of the bullpen, as he did in the 2025 MLB playoffs.

There will start to be a lot of chatter about Yamamoto being one of the best postseason pitchers of all time when said and done if he keeps turning out MLB history like this.