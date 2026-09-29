Braves Reveal Ha-Seong Kim Status Before MLB Playoffs

The Major League Baseball playoffs begin on Tuesday, September 29, and kicking things off in the National League Wild Card round is a premier matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

It’s a marquee matchup between two bigger NL East rivals, and because we are just a few hours away from first pitch, both team’s have revealed their 26-man rosters for the series and dropped their game one lineup for the Tuesday matinee.

For the Braves, Ha-Seong Kim is IN the starting lineup for the series opener.

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Ha-Seong Kim Batting 9th; Playing SS for Phillies Series Opener

Here is the full Atlanta Braves batting order for 9/29, per @UnderdogMLB:

“Braves 9/29: D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski DH H. Kim SS C. Sale SP”

As you can see, Ha-Seong Kim is in the lineup batting ninth and playing shortstop.

Other lineup notes include Austin Riley batting seventh and Mike Yastrzemski getting the nod as the DH. Drake Baldwin bats leadoff and forms a battery with Chris Sale, and Mauricio Dubon is out in left field, serving as the cleanup hitter.

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