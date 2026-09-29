Atlanta Braves Quietly Cut Ties with 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before Phillies Playoff Series

Can you feel it in the air?? MLB playoffs are back, and the action is kicking off in an exciting afternoon showdown between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves are the home team in this highly anticipated series, and game one features a strong pitching matchup between two aces in Chris Sale and Jesus Luzardo.

Before the Phillies-Braves playoff series officially got underway, Atlanta made a handful of roster transactions.

One that will go under the radar included cutting ties with pitcher Ricky Vanasco.

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Atlanta Braves Cut Pitcher Ricky Vanasco

According to the team’s transactions tracker, pitcher Ricky Vanasco has been designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves:

“Atlanta Braves designated RHP Ricky Vanasco for assignment.”

Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams were both added to the roster, so another roster cut could pop up shortly.

Speaking to Vanasco with the Atlanta Braves, he was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers earlier this month and did not log an inning with the Braves during his time on the roster.

Be on the lookout for another Braves transaction or two in the coming hours. Both Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams were added to the roster, so Vanasco’s DFA clears space for one of them, but there’s a strong likelihood another roster move will be made shortly to accommodate the new additions.

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More on Ricky Vanasco’s DFA

Although not with the Braves, Vanasco did log 6.1 innings with the Detroit Tigers this season.

Over that sample size, he allowed 11 earned runs.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote about Vanasco:

“Vanasco, 28 next month, was a waiver claim out of the Tigers organization in late August. He pitched in five games for Detroit this season but never received a call to the majors with Atlanta. Vanasco has pitched only 10 1/3 innings in the majors to this point in his career and has been tagged for 14 runs in that tiny sample. He logged a 3.31 ERA in 54 1/3 Triple-A frames this year, however, and has a lifetime 3.18 ERA in parts of four seasons at the top minor league level (124 1/3 innings). Vanasco has been outrighted in the past and can elect free agency if he goes unclaimed.”

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