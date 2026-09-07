Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Phillies Finale

The Atlanta Braves are looking at wrapping up their current MLB series against the Philadelphia Phillies today. Wrapped up in the game is a sudden decision regarding Mauricio Dubon.

Today’s game will start at 11:05 AM Mountain Time, 1:05 PM Eastern Time. The pitching battle will be Grant Holmes against Jesus Luzardo.

Atlanta Braves News: Mauricio Dubon, Mike Yastrzemski, & Ha-Seong Kim

Prior to the first pitch of their final game of a three-game series against the Phillies, the Braves announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB shared the batting order:

“Braves 9/7: R. Acuña Jr. DH D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B L. Thomas RF M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP,” the baseball social media account shared on Monday, September 7th.

The biggest difference in the lineup is the addition of Ha-Seong Kim and how that affects Dubon. Dubon has dropped from fifth to seventh in the batting order.

He also moved to LF (replacing Mike Yastrzemski), with Kim slotting in at shortstop.

Walt Weiss on Mauricio Dubon

The Braves manager has spoken glowingly about his versatile 32-year-old utility player.

“He’s a pleasure to be around,” Weiss said via MLB.com earlier this year. “He’s a really good player. I think the Atlanta fans are seeing what this guy really is. Maybe, he hasn’t had some of the opportunities along the way, prior in his career.”

“But you put this guy out there, and he helps you win games.”

Dubon has played 135 games for the Braves this season. In those games, he has recorded 135 hits, 21 doubles, 66 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 11 home runs.

Reaction to Labor Day Lineup Versus Philadelphia Phillies

With this Labor Day clash as the deciding game of the series, many fans have reacted strongly to some of the lineup choices.

“Sean Murphy not starting against a LHP wasn’t on the bingo card,” wrote one fan on X.

Another wrote, “When was Drake Baldwin’s last off day? Feels like we are running the kid into the ground.”

And finally, “Really would’ve liked to have seen Murphy back in there catching. The team is significantly better when he’s behind the plate and he crushes LHP. I get giving Ronald a day to rest his legs, but that can be done Tuesday night in a relatively much lower leverage game.”

Braves fans won’t have to wait long to see how these changes work out, as the Braves vs Phillies game is the first one up on Monday’s MLB schedule.