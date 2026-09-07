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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Phillies Finale

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Mauricio Dubon, Atlanta Braves
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Atlanta Braves announce sudden Mauricio Dubon decision before their final game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Atlanta Braves are looking at wrapping up their current MLB series against the Philadelphia Phillies today. Wrapped up in the game is a sudden decision regarding Mauricio Dubon.

Today’s game will start at 11:05 AM Mountain Time, 1:05 PM Eastern Time. The pitching battle will be Grant Holmes against Jesus Luzardo.

Atlanta Braves News: Mauricio Dubon, Mike Yastrzemski, & Ha-Seong Kim

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 21: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after lining out to right field against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field on August 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Prior to the first pitch of their final game of a three-game series against the Phillies, the Braves announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB shared the batting order:

“Braves 9/7: R. Acuña Jr. DH D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B L. Thomas RF M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP,” the baseball social media account shared on Monday, September 7th.

The biggest difference in the lineup is the addition of Ha-Seong Kim and how that affects Dubon. Dubon has dropped from fifth to seventh in the batting order.

He also moved to LF (replacing Mike Yastrzemski), with Kim slotting in at shortstop.

Walt Weiss on Mauricio Dubon

Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 12: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks onto the field for a tribute for Bobby Cox, Hall of Fame manager for the Atlanta Braves, and CNN founder Ted Turner prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs on May 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Cox passed away on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves manager has spoken glowingly about his versatile 32-year-old utility player.

“He’s a pleasure to be around,” Weiss said via MLB.com earlier this year. “He’s a really good player. I think the Atlanta fans are seeing what this guy really is. Maybe, he hasn’t had some of the opportunities along the way, prior in his career.”

“But you put this guy out there, and he helps you win games.”

Dubon has played 135 games for the Braves this season. In those games, he has recorded 135 hits, 21 doubles, 66 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 11 home runs.

Reaction to Labor Day Lineup Versus Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 6: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Mike Yastrzemski #18 after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With this Labor Day clash as the deciding game of the series, many fans have reacted strongly to some of the lineup choices.

Sean Murphy not starting against a LHP wasn’t on the bingo card,” wrote one fan on X.

Another wrote, “When was Drake Baldwin’s last off day? Feels like we are running the kid into the ground.”

And finally, “Really would’ve liked to have seen Murphy back in there catching. The team is significantly better when he’s behind the plate and he crushes LHP. I get giving Ronald a day to rest his legs, but that can be done Tuesday night in a relatively much lower leverage game.”

Braves fans won’t have to wait long to see how these changes work out, as the Braves vs Phillies game is the first one up on Monday’s MLB schedule.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Phillies Finale

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