Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Marlins Game

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Miami Marlins in a four-game set in Miami. The series is tied at 1-1, and before the game on Wednesday, the Braves made a Ha-Seong Kim decision, who has been struggling since joining the team this season.

Before the 2026 season, the Braves signed Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million contract, which would look like a bigger failure if the Braves hadn’t been the best team in MLB this season, and if Mauricio Dubon hadn’t been a revelation for the club. However, that’s too many IFS in a sentence.

Perhaps in a move to help with Ha-Seong Kim’s psyche, he’s getting some rest on Wednesday.

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Ha-Seong Kim Getting Off Day on Wednesday

Ha-Seong Kim is getting the day off against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. He could be available in a pinch-hit role if the Braves so choose to utilize.

CBSSports writes (On May 20):

“Mauricio Dubon will draw the start at shortstop while Kim heads to the bench for the second time since being activated from the 10-day injured list May 11. Through his first seven games with Atlanta, Kim has gone 2-for-23 (.087 average) with a 3:5 BB:K, two runs and one RBI.”

Not an ideal start for Ha-Seong Kim, but he was dealing with a hand injury from before the season started, which he sustained while slipping on ice.

He’s also added some questionable plays on defense that really highlight why people are so puzzled by his struggles.

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Ha-Seong Kim’s Time with Atlanta Braves

Ha-Seong Kim was claimed by the Atlanta Braves at the end of the 2025 season. Why the Braves took anything player related into account from August to September last year puzzles me in another sense, but I digress. Kim hit three home runs in 24 games with Atlanta.

Over 110 total at-bats with Atlanta (2025-2026), Kim is hitting .218 with an OPS of .599.

The Braves certainly felt a little trapped (at the time) with the shortstop position, but the trade of Mauricio Dubon ended up working out, while the signing of Kim is looking like it’s not.

The good news, again, is that the Braves are playing so well, and appear not to really need Ha-Seong Kim’s service, so expect more of these “resting” notifications in the future.

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