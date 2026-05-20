Atlanta Braves Urged to Target Recently Released Twins 7-Year MLB Pitcher

The Minnesota Twins recently announced a slew of roster moves. One of them included the release of relief pitcher Matt Bowman, who has not pitched in MLB since 2025 (with the Baltimore Orioles).

MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote (on May 20): “Matt Bowman was given his release by Twins, likely due to 40-man issues. Bowman posted a 1.69 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 6 walks in 21.1 innings while inducing groundballs at a 54.5% rate with AAA St. Paul. MLB deal elsewhere probably awaits.”

Those are solid minor league stats, and prove that 34 y/o Matt Bowman doesn’t belong in the minors anyway.

Shortly after the official release, the Atlanta Braves are being urged to pick Bowman up. Atlanta just released a pitcher in their own respects with Aaron Bummer being shunned from the roster.

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Atlanta Braves Urged to Target Matt Bowman

On X, a big baseball fan (and Atlanta Braves follower) is urging Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos to make that “MLB deal elsewhere” that Jon Heyman references.

Don’t know what a red courtesy phone is? “A red courtesy or emergency phone is a dedicated telephone designed for rapid communication in critical situations. Lifting the receiver instantly connects the user to emergency services, campus security, or building management.”

But, should the Braves actually sign Matt Bowman? In his last MLB stint, he posted a 6.20 ERA with the Orioles over 24.2 innings, and didn’t post promising underlying stats either (FIP of 4.76, WHIP of 1.500).

He’s put together a solid career, and the Braves could use another low-leverage arm after the release of Aaron Bummer.

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Matt Bowman’s MLB Career

While pitching in parts of seven MLB seasons, Matt Bowman has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, and the New York Yankees.

He’s been the definition of a journeyman reliever in MLB.

He holds a career pitching record of 8-14 with a 4.38 ERA over 240.2 innings. The most innings he received in one season with an MLB club came in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals, the same season Bowman made his MLB debut.

Well, as Heyman indicates, an MLB deal should be coming soon for Matt Bowman, so keep an eye out for the Braves being engaged in those contract situations, and perhaps pulling off an agreement.

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