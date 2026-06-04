Atlanta Braves Make Interesting Michael Harris II Change Before Blue Jays Series Finale

The Atlanta Braves are looking to improve their MLB-best 42-20 record and sweep the Toronto Blue Jays this week. The series finale between the Blue Jays and Braves is set to take place on Thursday. As the Blue Jays look to salvage the series, the Braves and manager Walt Weiss are switching things up in the order.

On Wednesday, Atlanta picked up a 7-3 win after tagging Blue Jays starter Patrick Corbin for several runs. On Thursday, Toronto is going with another southpaw starter, but this time, Walt Weiss is opting to utilize the star power of Michael Harris II differently.

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Michael Harris II Dropped in Braves Lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays will be going with another southpaw starter in Mason Fluharty on Thursday, but despite this, manager Walt Weiss is dropping Michael Harris II from the 2-hole to the fifth spot in the order.

Underdog MLB recently released what the Braves’ lineup looks like for 6/4:

Sandy Leon gets the start behind the plate, and Mauricio Dubon is back at shortstop for the series finale against the Blue Jays. On Wednesday, Michael Harris II hit second against Patrick Corbin. It’s an interesting lineup change, but Walt Weiss has pushed all the right buttons so far this season.

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Michael Harris II By the Numbers…

Michael Harris II is having perhaps the best start to a MLB season in his career.

He’s batting .300 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI, and 64 hits in 59 games. Harris’s OPS+ is 140, and he very well could be en route to his first MLB All-Star appearance this summer. Michael Harris is also a stellar defensive center fielder, and his consistency at the plate has been a big factor in the Braves’ success this season.

Harris II enjoyed a strong second-half push to the 2025 season, which is why few Braves fans are surprised by his success this season. Atlanta inked Mike Harris to an 8-year, $77 million deal early in his career for him t0 stay in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

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